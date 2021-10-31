Trick-or-treat: 32 area communities have beggars night today

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities today.
BUTLER COUNTY
Fairfield: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Hamilton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Madison Twp: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
Middletown: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Monroe: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Oxford: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Trenton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
West Chester Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
GREENE COUNTY
Beavercreek: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Bellbrook: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Fairborn: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Xenia: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Yellow Springs: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Butler Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Centerville: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Dayton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Englewood: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Huber Heights: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Kettering: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Miami Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Moraine: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Riverside: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Trotwood: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
Vandalia: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Washington Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
West Carrollton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
WARREN COUNTY
Carlisle: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Clearcreek Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Franklin: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Lebanon: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Mason: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Springboro: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
