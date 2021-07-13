Tyson recall now includes ready to eat wraps, salads made with contaminated products

Explore Demolition crews move in at condo tower amid storm fears

Initial reports show that on June 9, the FSIS was notified of two cases of listeriosis. After working with the Centers for Disease Control and state public health officials, FSIS found evidence linking Listeria monocytogenes to precooked chicken from Tyson. Epidemiologic investigation found an additional three listeriosis cases, including one death, between April 6 and June 5 of this year. Two samples of Listeria monocytogenes were found in establishments and one sample was found at Tyson Foods Inc. FSIS is working to learn if there have been any more cases of listeriosis tied to Tyson Foods products.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

Serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Anyone in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

Tyson released a list of products that are possibly contaminated. The products all bear the establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the packaging. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumer and institutional freezers. If you see these products, do not consume or serve them. Instead, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.