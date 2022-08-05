dayton logo
VOTE HERE: Art in the City contest celebrates Dayton artists

The AES Ohio Summer in the City signature event, Art in the City, returns to downtown Dayton on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Over 300 artists will be stationed around downtown’s core to celebrate the visual and performing arts through performances, demonstrations, hands-on projects, a Juried Art Show, Artisan Market and more.

Highlighting local artists in and around downtown Dayton is the drive behind AES Ohio Summer in the City signature event, Art in the City. The Dayton Society of Artists (DSA) has selected work from 32 of the area’s most talented artists to feature in the 2022 Juried Art Show.

Established in 1938, the DSA is one of Dayton’s oldest art organizations located in the historical neighborhood of St. Anne’s Hill. The mission of the DSA is to connect, support, and educate artists and the community.

Visit these works at various downtown businesses and vote below for your favorite piece. The artist whose work receives the most votes will earn a $250 prize. Voting is open until noon on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Art in the City is a program of the Downtown Dayton Partnership and is sponsored by AES Ohio, Dayton.com, the Eichelberger Foundation, Montgomery County, and the Ohio Arts Council.

How to vote

Scroll to the bottom of the page or click here to jump to the voting form and choose your favorite.

View the participants

1. Louise Speck

Work title: Sugar Creek Sycamore

Located at: Fairfield Inn & Suites, 305 E. Monument Ave.

Art in the City contest submission from Louise Speck for 2022.

2. Jason Shea

Work title: California Street

Located at: Lock 27 Brewing, 329 E. First St.

Art in the City contest submission from Jason Shea for 2022.

3. Ryan Taylor

Work Title: All Paths Lead to You

Located at: Winans Chocolate + Coffee + Wine, 221 N. Patterson Blvd.

Art in the City contest submission from Ryan Taylor for 2022.

4. Emily Von Stuckrad-Smolinski

Work title: Pride

Located at: Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.

Art in the City contest submission from Emily Von Stuckrad-Smolinski for 2022.

5. Lauren Wells

Work title: Marfa

Located at: Wellness Studio Dayton, 114 N. St. Clair St.

Art in the City contest submission from Lauren Wells for 2022.

6. Eric Wright

Work title: Mountain Bluebird Landing

Located at: Wellness Studio Dayton, 114 N. St. Clair St.

Art in the City contest submission from Eric Wright for 2022.

Credit: ERIC WRIGHT

7. Rylee Richards

Work title: Button Palooza

Located at: A+ Cleaners, 105 E. Second St.

Art in the City contest submission from Rylee Richards for 2022.

8. Ashley Simons

Work title: Kaleidoscope

Located at: Starbucks inside the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St.

Art in the City contest submission from Ashley Simons for 2022.

9. Nick Dailey

Work title: Branching Out to the Stars

Located at: Picture Perfect Paint Parties

Art in the City contest submission from Nick Dailey for 2022.

10. Kim Ceccarelli

Work title: Discovery

Located at: Zen Lounge, 121 N. Ludlow St.

Art in the City contest submission from Kim Ceccarelli for 2022.

11. Ruth S. – We Care Arts

Work title: Butterflies

Located at: International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St.

Art in the City contest submission from Ruth S. – We Care Arts for 2022.

12. Libby Slauenwhite

Work title: Damaging Caterpillars

Located at: International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St.

Art in the City contest submission from Libby Slauenwhite for 2022.

13. Alison Bour

Work title: Flamingo in Repose

Located at: Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, 8 N. Main St.

Art in the City contest submission from Alison Bour for 2022.

14. Anthony Murrill

Work title: Goliath

Located at: Dayton Arcade Ludlow Building, 28 S. Ludlow St.

Art in the City contest submission from Anthony Murrill for 2022.

15. Nancy Schuler

Work title: Time for a Picnic

Located at: Arts Lofts at the Arcade, 42 S. Ludlow St.

Art in the City contest submission from Nancy Schuler for 2022.

16. Sean Hahn

Work title: Pink Grass

Located at: The Contemporary, 25 W. Fourth St.

Art in the City contest submission from Sean Hahn for 2022.

17. Grace Wilhelm

Work title: Interrupted

Located at: Dayton Arcade Kuhns Building, 45 S. Main St.

Art in the City contest submission from Grace Wilhelm for 2022.

18. Valerie French

Work title: Wildflowers at Sawyer Preserve

Located at: The Hub, 31 S. Main St.

Art in the City contest submission from Valerie French for 2022.

19. Tracy Foskuhl

Work title: New Kingston Valley

Located at: Grace Lane Boutique, 133 E. Fourth St.

Art in the City contest submission from Tracy Foskuhl for 2022.

20. Bonnie Kuntz

Work title: What Spot Would You Change

Located at: Space Three, 39 S. St. Clair St.

Art in the City contest submission from Bonnie Kuntz for 2022.

21. Ginny Baughman

Work title: Forest Moon

Located at: Space Three, 39 S. St. Clair St.

Art in the City contest submission from Ginny Baughman for 2022.

22. Lindsey Brinegar

Work title: Space Dog

Located at: Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.

Art in the City contest submission from Lindsey Brinegar for 2022.

23. Quan Thai

Work title: Number 219

Located at: Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.

Art in the City contest submission from Quan Thai for 2022.

24. Joy Johnson

Work title: Strength in Diversity

Located at: Choice Juice Boxx/Varsity House, 31 S. St. Clair St.

Art in the City contest submission from Joy Johnson for 2022.

25. Renee Hopson

Work title: Finding Balance: Enabling

Located at: Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.

Art in the City contest submission from Renee Hopson for 2022.

26. Samantha Wott

Work title: Unicorn’s Light

Located at: Dayton Metro Library Main Branch, 215 E. Third St.

Art in the City contest submission from Samantha Wott for 2022.

27. Tina Anton

Work title: Forgotten Bones

Located at: Smokin’ BBQ, 200 E. Fifth St.

Art in the City contest submission from Tina Anton for 2022.

28. Mitchell Eismont

Work title: Walkman

Located at: Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St.

Art in the City contest submission from Mitchell Eismont for 2022.

29. Michael Surber

Work title: Rooster

Located at: Mike’s Vintage Toys, 508 E. Fifth St.

Art in the City contest submission from Michael Surber for 2022.

30. Bryanna Mendez

Work title: Entre Vida Y Muerte

Located at: Clash Dayton, 521 E. Fifth St.

Art in the City contest submission from Bryanna Mendez for 2022.

31. Bisi Morton

Work title: Belly of a Fish

Located at: Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St.

Art in the City contest submission from Bisi Morton for 2022.

32. Megan Smallwood

Work title: The Path of the Beam

Located at: Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.

Art in the City contest submission from Megan Smallwood for 2022.

