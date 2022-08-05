VOTE HERE: Art in the City contest celebrates Dayton artists

Highlighting local artists in and around downtown Dayton is the drive behind AES Ohio Summer in the City signature event, Art in the City. The Dayton Society of Artists (DSA) has selected work from 32 of the area’s most talented artists to feature in the 2022 Juried Art Show.
Established in 1938, the DSA is one of Dayton’s oldest art organizations located in the historical neighborhood of St. Anne’s Hill. The mission of the DSA is to connect, support, and educate artists and the community.
Visit these works at various downtown businesses and vote below for your favorite piece. The artist whose work receives the most votes will earn a $250 prize. Voting is open until noon on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Art in the City is a program of the Downtown Dayton Partnership and is sponsored by AES Ohio, Dayton.com, the Eichelberger Foundation, Montgomery County, and the Ohio Arts Council.
How to vote
View the participants
1. Louise Speck
Work title: Sugar Creek Sycamore
Located at: Fairfield Inn & Suites, 305 E. Monument Ave.
2. Jason Shea
Work title: California Street
Located at: Lock 27 Brewing, 329 E. First St.
3. Ryan Taylor
Work Title: All Paths Lead to You
Located at: Winans Chocolate + Coffee + Wine, 221 N. Patterson Blvd.
4. Emily Von Stuckrad-Smolinski
Work title: Pride
Located at: Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.
5. Lauren Wells
Work title: Marfa
Located at: Wellness Studio Dayton, 114 N. St. Clair St.
6. Eric Wright
Work title: Mountain Bluebird Landing
Located at: Wellness Studio Dayton, 114 N. St. Clair St.
7. Rylee Richards
Work title: Button Palooza
Located at: A+ Cleaners, 105 E. Second St.
8. Ashley Simons
Work title: Kaleidoscope
Located at: Starbucks inside the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St.
9. Nick Dailey
Work title: Branching Out to the Stars
Located at: Picture Perfect Paint Parties
10. Kim Ceccarelli
Work title: Discovery
Located at: Zen Lounge, 121 N. Ludlow St.
11. Ruth S. – We Care Arts
Work title: Butterflies
Located at: International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St.
12. Libby Slauenwhite
Work title: Damaging Caterpillars
Located at: International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St.
13. Alison Bour
Work title: Flamingo in Repose
Located at: Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, 8 N. Main St.
14. Anthony Murrill
Work title: Goliath
Located at: Dayton Arcade Ludlow Building, 28 S. Ludlow St.
15. Nancy Schuler
Work title: Time for a Picnic
Located at: Arts Lofts at the Arcade, 42 S. Ludlow St.
16. Sean Hahn
Work title: Pink Grass
Located at: The Contemporary, 25 W. Fourth St.
17. Grace Wilhelm
Work title: Interrupted
Located at: Dayton Arcade Kuhns Building, 45 S. Main St.
18. Valerie French
Work title: Wildflowers at Sawyer Preserve
Located at: The Hub, 31 S. Main St.
19. Tracy Foskuhl
Work title: New Kingston Valley
Located at: Grace Lane Boutique, 133 E. Fourth St.
20. Bonnie Kuntz
Work title: What Spot Would You Change
Located at: Space Three, 39 S. St. Clair St.
21. Ginny Baughman
Work title: Forest Moon
Located at: Space Three, 39 S. St. Clair St.
22. Lindsey Brinegar
Work title: Space Dog
Located at: Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.
23. Quan Thai
Work title: Number 219
Located at: Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.
24. Joy Johnson
Work title: Strength in Diversity
Located at: Choice Juice Boxx/Varsity House, 31 S. St. Clair St.
25. Renee Hopson
Work title: Finding Balance: Enabling
Located at: Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.
26. Samantha Wott
Work title: Unicorn’s Light
Located at: Dayton Metro Library Main Branch, 215 E. Third St.
27. Tina Anton
Work title: Forgotten Bones
Located at: Smokin’ BBQ, 200 E. Fifth St.
28. Mitchell Eismont
Work title: Walkman
Located at: Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St.
29. Michael Surber
Work title: Rooster
Located at: Mike’s Vintage Toys, 508 E. Fifth St.
30. Bryanna Mendez
Work title: Entre Vida Y Muerte
Located at: Clash Dayton, 521 E. Fifth St.
31. Bisi Morton
Work title: Belly of a Fish
Located at: Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St.
32. Megan Smallwood
Work title: The Path of the Beam
Located at: Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.