Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village starts tonight

Experience small town charm as historic downtown Waynesville transforms into an old-time quaint shopping district ... just like a scene taken out of a Hallmark movie, said Kelly Miller, executive director of the Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Miller said the annual event attracts more than 10,000 people to the village to enjoy more than 1,300 luminaries that line Main Street on Friday and Saturday night and also features strolling costumed characters, carolers and choirs, a gingerbread house making contest, horse-drawn carriage rides, and daily visits with Santa Claus. The event also has a heated entertainment tent where visitors can enjoy hot cocoa to ward off the chill in the air.