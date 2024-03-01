Wright State to host spelling bee for first time

An in-person spelling bee hasn’t been held since 2019 and this is the first year Wright State will host.

“Wright State is thrilled to be hosting the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee and to support our region’s learners in their love of language and admirable depth of knowledge,” said Wright State University President Sue Edwards, Ph.D.

The semifinals of the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee will be May 29, and the finals will be televised on ION May 30.

In addition to qualifying for the national competition, the winner of the Wright State Regional Spelling Bee will win the following: