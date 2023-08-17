Xenia couple starts ice cream truck: ‘This is something we want to do for the community’

What started as a conversation about childhood memories turned into ChaCha’s Street Sweets now serving the Xenia community.

“Our kids didn’t know what an ice cream truck was,” said Sabra Aguilar, who owns ChaCha’s Street Sweets with her husband, Frank. “We were talking about our childhood and they had no idea what we were talking about.”

ChaCha’s Street Sweets operates on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays visiting various neighborhoods throughout Xenia. Last week, Frank downloaded the Glympse app on his phone, allowing customers to know their location.

“It’s always the best when we’re driving down the road and a group of people have been hearing us from the street behind them and you start turning around the corner and there’s just a whole group of kids jumping up and down,” Frank said.

“I love when the little kids dance,” Sabra added. “It makes me so happy.”

The ice cream truck has various cold treats like bomb pops, Batman pops, lady bug pops, orange dream ice cream bars, strawberry shortcake ice cream bars and more ranging from $3 to $5. They also have a variety of candy and snacks priced from $0.50 to $2. With every purchase, they try to hand out a sticker or souvenir for the kids, Frank said.

ChaCha’s Street Sweets, adorned with a giant pink popsicle, is hard to miss with its mint green exterior and classic ice cream truck music. The couple bought the truck in June and had it completely remodeled by July.

The couple is operating the ice cream truck strictly on the weekends because they have full-time jobs. Frank is a chef in the military and Sabra is a substitute teacher.

“If we determine there’s a market for this in Xenia, we’ll keep it going and maybe expand to hand-dipped (ice cream) or fancier cones,” Frank said. “This is something we want to do for the community.”

As they enter their fourth weekend in operation, they encourage people to reach out if they want to see them in their neighborhood. For more information, visit ChaCha’s Street Sweets’ Facebook, Instagram or TikTok pages.