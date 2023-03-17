Xenia High School senior wins state poetry competition, advances to nationals

This year’s Poetry Out Loud Ohio State Championship field was all girls, which organizers found particularly significant.

“This was our first all-girl State Finals, and I am so proud of the young women who represented their schools and regions of the state so well,” said Ohio Arts Council Executive Director Donna S. Collins. “Arts education makes a significant impact on students’ learning, and Poetry Out Loud is a fantastic example of how the arts can instill confidence through public speaking and curiosity through the study of great poetry.”

Explore Filmmaker turns screenplay into historical fiction set in the Ohio Valley

Loukssii recited Ilya Kaminsky’s “Author’s Prayer,” Jamaal May’s “There Are Birds Here” and Paul Laurence Dunbar’s “The Paradox” over three rounds of the competition at the 18th annual Ohio state championship.

Credit: Terry Gilliam Credit: Terry Gilliam

“The program has such a special place in my heart, and I would do the entire experience over again if I could!” Loukssi said. “Participating in the program helped give me the confidence to be proud of who I am.”

Loukssi’s win earned her a $200 cash prize and $500 for Xenia High School’s library to go toward future learning. Her performance also landed her a trip to Washington D.C. to compete for the national title at the Poetry Out Loud National Championship slated May 8-10. The national competition will bring together finalists from all 50 states and from Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C. Poetry Out Loud’s top champion will win a $20,000 grand prize.

“I am so excited to represent Ohio and cannot wait to compete on that stage in May,” Loukssi added.

Credit: Terry Gilliam Credit: Terry Gilliam

The top three finalists from the state competition took home artwork created by Cleveland artist Michael Gill. The piece incorporated a poem by Columbus-based poet Marcus Jackson who performed several original poems at the competition. Second place went to Anabanel Anne, a freshman from the Columbus School for Girls. Amanda Braig, a junior at McNicholas High School in Cincinnati, scored third place.