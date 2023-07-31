Best of Dayton: Our 8 most popular contests with two weeks to vote. Which of the finalists is your favorite?

After one week of Best of Dayton voting, several categories have risen to the top with the most votes.

Which of the finalists do you want to win in these most popular contests? Click here to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Friday, Aug. 11, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Best Donut Shop

• Baker Benji’s

• Bear Creek Donuts

• Bill’s Donut Shop

• Jim’s Donut Shop

• Stan the Donut Man

• The Donut Haus Bakery

Best Breakfast

• Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering

• First Watch

• George’s Family Restaurant

• Hasty Tasty Pancake House

• The Blue Berry Café

• The Brunch Club

Best Chocolates

• Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe

• Dorothy Lane Market

• Esther Price Candies

• Friesinger’s Fine Chocolates

• Rad Candy Company

• Winans Chocolates + Coffees

Best Grocery Store

• ALDI

• Dorothy Lane Market

• Dot’s Market

• Kroger

• Meijer

• Trader Joe’s

Best Bakery

• Ashley’s Pastry Shop

• Baker Benji’s

• Boosalis Baking and Cafe

• Dorothy Lane Market

• elé Cake Co.

• Simply Decadent

Best Pizza

• Beavercreek Pizza Dive

• Flying Pizza

• Joe’s Pizzeria

• Marion’s Piazza

• Old Scratch Pizza & Beer

• Pizza Bandit

Best Chinese Food

• China Cottage

• CJ Chan

• North China

• Ozu852

• Shen’s Szechuan & Sushi

• Sky Asian Cuisine

Best Chicken Sandwich

• Chicken Head’s

• Chick-fil-A

• Fatback’s Barbecue

• Nick’s Restaurant

• Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

• The Bank House Café

