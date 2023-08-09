Best of Dayton: What are your favorites for drinking in Dayton? Here are 6 categories to vote on

When it’s time to kick back and relax, where do you most enjoy drinking and cocktails in Dayton?

Here are the categories about drinking in Dayton:

Best Bar/Lounge

• Bock Family Brewing

• Club Oceano Seafood & Bar

• Rip Rap Roadhouse

• Tender Mercy

• The Barrel House

• The Century Bar

Best Brewery/Distillery

• Alematic Artisan Ales

• Bock Family Brewing

• Branch & Bone Artisan Ales

• Eudora Brewing Company

• Loose Ends Brewing

• Warped Wing Brewing Company

Best Gay Bar

• Argos Bar

• MJ’s on Jefferson

• Right Corner Bar

• The Stage Door

Best Happy Hour

• Bargos Grill & Tap

• Club Oceano Seafood & Bar

• Corner Kitchen

• King’s Point Pub

• Mr. Boro’s Tavern

• The Trolley Stop

Best Neighborhood Bar

• Bargos Grill & Tap

• Bock Family Brewing

• Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

• Red Carpet Tavern

• Rip Rap Roadhouse

• Slyder’s Tavern

Best Winery

• Caesar Creek Vineyards LLC

• Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant- Centerville

• Hidden Valley Orchards

• Old Mason Winery

• The Silver Slipper

• Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine

