2 new restaurants coming to Cornerstone of Centerville North shopping center

Oberer Realty Services broke ground on the project this morning.

Mi Cozumel is a family-owned-and-operated Mexican restaurant known for table side preparations and a wide variety of margaritas. It will occupy 5,000 square feet in the new building and offer a large patio area overlooking Cornerstone North Park. Joanne Serdar of Entertainment Properties, Inc. represented the tenant.

Occupying 2,800 square feet of the building will be Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad concept. Andrew Sellet, of Cushman & Wakefield, represented the tenant.

It will be the first Dayton-area location of Chicken Salad Chick, which serves Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch in more than a dozen flavors, plus fresh side salads, gourmet soups and signature sandwiches.

Chicken Salad Chick started in Alabama in 2008 in the kitchen of Stacy Brown when she discovered the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her recipes out of her home kitchen. Brown and her late husband Kevin overcame that obstacle by opening a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew and began franchising in 2012. The franchise now has more than 225 restaurants.

It plans to open 40 new stores in 2024.

“We are thrilled to welcome these new-to-market tenants to Cornerstone of Centerville North,” Oberer Realty Services President Chris Conley said in a statement. “Their commitment to our development as their Dayton market entry underscores a diverse mix of offerings at Cornerstone.”

One 2,200 square-foot space remains available in the soon-to-be constructed building.

Previously reported information from Staff Writer Natalie Jones was included in this report.