Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville changing owners after decades in same family

CENTERVILLE — Bill’s Donut Shop is changing hands for the first time in nearly three decades.

Siblings Lisa Tucker and Jim Elam, who took over the Centerville business from their parents in 1995, said they’re selling it to Marshall and Amy Lachman of Beavercreek, who previously lived in Centerville.

Tucker said everything at Bill’s Donut Shop, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 268 N. Main St., will remain the same, including the bakers, recipes, equipment and staff.

“Nothing is going to change,” she told Dayton Daily News this morning, a day prior to the scheduled sale. “He’s going to keep all the same products and mixes and all the employees. We’re hoping for a smooth transition.”

The brother-sister team put the shop and the building in which it resides up for sale about a year ago, Tucker said.

“It was just time,” she said. “I mean, we’ve been doing this close to 30 years, plus we grew up in the business, so our lives have been a 24/7 operation since high school.”

Bill and Faye Elam launched Bill’s Donut Shop in downtown Dayton in 1960, but moved the business to Centerville in 1967. In the 1970s, there were several Bill’s locations in the Dayton area, including Vandalia, Kettering and Huber Heights. The shop moved to its current location on North Main Street in 1979.

The shop has become a fixture in the Centerville community and a favorite among doughnut devotees from across region. It has earned numerous national accolades from People Magazine, which in 2017 included Bill’s Donuts among the 12 doughnut shops in America that collectively represent one of the “100 reasons to Love America.”

Also in 2017, Bill’s was named second place on the list of “The 15 Best Donut Shops in America” as compiled by Businessinsider.com. This was another in a line of mentions on national lists for best donuts including “The 50 finest Donut Shops in America” (Saveur Magazine, 2013), “10 Great Places to Get Doughnuts” (USA Today, 2013), and “Dozen Best Donuts in America” (Thrillist.com, 2015).