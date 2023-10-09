Domino’s partners with Microsoft to launch AI assistant for store managers

Domino’s Pizza and Microsoft have announced a joint effort to add Artificial Intelligence technology in order to support the restaurant’s store managers.

The companies are leveraging Microsoft Cloud and Azure OpenAI Service to enhance the ordering process with personalization and simplification, Domino’s said in a news release.

“With plans to streamline pizza preparation and quality control with more predictive tools, this generative AI assistant will be designed with the goal of freeing store managers to dedicate more time to team member experience and customer service,” the company said in the release.

The Domino’s and Microsoft collaboration will be for five years.

“As part of this strategic alliance, Domino’s and Microsoft will establish an Innovation Lab, pairing both companies’ leaders with world class engineers to accelerate the time to market for smart store and ordering innovations that keep Domino’s on the cutting edge of technology. Both companies are also committed to responsible AI practices that protect customer data and privacy,” states the news release.

Domino’s expects to begin piloting generative AI-powered solutions to stores and customers within the next six months, the company said.