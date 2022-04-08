Downtown terrarium studio returning with more space

Among the studio’s offerings, groups can hold private events or corporate team-building activities at the space. The groups can make a terrarium or other related project together, with guided help from the shop staff.

“We needed more space because we had more requests for corporate events and personal celebrations,” Willis said.

Caption Now and Zen DIY Studio has a grand re-opening April 16. The business has DIY kits, a terrarium bar, plants, gifts and space for events. Caption Now and Zen DIY Studio has a grand re-opening April 16. The business has DIY kits, a terrarium bar, plants, gifts and space for events.

The business sells easy-care house plants, ready-made terrariums, crystals, and terrarium do-It-yourself kits. Some of their kits are geared toward toward children who want to make a craft. People can also shop during regular business hours and create a terrarium from the vessels, plants, and embellishments on their terrarium bar.

They also have a space for outside local artists to sell their products.

“We’re proud that have a space where we spotlight local artists, and we sell their items for them at no charge at all to them,” Willis said.

Explore New downtown Dayton market in the works

Willis said they also aim to have some special project workshops. People can follow along on social media or sign up for emails on their website shopnowandzen.com if they want to keep up with events or updates.

The business originally opened at a stall at 2nd Street Market, and grew to a studio at 37 S. St. Clair St., before moving to the Fire Blocks. They also have a high rated Etsy shop.

At their grand opening on April 16 they’ll have spin-the-wheel discounts and gifts, and a DIY “succulent in a mug” for sale for either customers’ own mugs or from the store’s inventory.