Indoor playground entertainment brand coming to Dayton Mall

The space is located on the upper level of the mall near JC Penney in a space formerly used for storage, a mall spokesperson said this afternoon.

“We are excited for the new addition to the Dayton Mall community,” the spokesperson said.

Kids Empire lists locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Virginia. Based on that list, the Dayton Mall location will be Ohio’s first Kids Empire.

We’ve reached out to Kids Empire for more information, including when it expects to open at Dayton Mall.