Macy’s, JCPenney top list of best places to shop for Black Friday

FILE - This file photo from Monday Oct. 17, 2016, shows shoppers and pedestrians in a crosswalk near a giant billboard next to Macy's flagship department store in Herald Square in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Caption
FILE - This file photo from Monday Oct. 17, 2016, shows shoppers and pedestrians in a crosswalk near a giant billboard next to Macy's flagship department store in Herald Square in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Credit: Bebeto Matthews

4 hours ago

The best places to shop for Black Friday deals are in that category because of the discounts they offer.

A report from WalletHub identifies Macy’s at the top of the list with an average 58.51% discount. That drop in prices affects such categories as toys, appliances, jewelry and more.

The Top 10 stores to shop for Black Friday deals are:

1. Macy’s (58.51%)

6. Lenovo (40.29%)

2. JCPenney (57.63%)

7. Nordstrom (33.21%)

3. Belk (56.69%)

8. Walmart (31.60%)

4. Kohl’s (49.32%)

9. HP (31.34%)

5. Office Depot and OfficeMax (42.85%)

10. Big Lots (29.19%)

To get these numbers, WalletHub surveyed nearly 5,000 deals from 21 of the nation’s largest retailers. The results show the lowest average discount at Ace Hardware with 11.73%.

The overall average discount rate is 32%, the report states. Among the highest discounted items are apparel and accessories. The lowest category is “consumer packaged goods” at 3.47%.

Click here to read WalletHub’s full report on the best places to shop for Black Friday deals.

