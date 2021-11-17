Macy’s, JCPenney top list of best places to shop for Black Friday

The best places to shop for Black Friday deals are in that category because of the discounts they offer.
A report from WalletHub identifies Macy’s at the top of the list with an average 58.51% discount. That drop in prices affects such categories as toys, appliances, jewelry and more.
The Top 10 stores to shop for Black Friday deals are:
1. Macy’s (58.51%)
6. Lenovo (40.29%)
2. JCPenney (57.63%)
7. Nordstrom (33.21%)
3. Belk (56.69%)
8. Walmart (31.60%)
4. Kohl’s (49.32%)
9. HP (31.34%)
5. Office Depot and OfficeMax (42.85%)
10. Big Lots (29.19%)
To get these numbers, WalletHub surveyed nearly 5,000 deals from 21 of the nation’s largest retailers. The results show the lowest average discount at Ace Hardware with 11.73%.
The overall average discount rate is 32%, the report states. Among the highest discounted items are apparel and accessories. The lowest category is “consumer packaged goods” at 3.47%.
