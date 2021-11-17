Macy’s, JCPenney top list of best places to shop for Black Friday

2. JCPenney (57.63%)

7. Nordstrom (33.21%)

3. Belk (56.69%)

8. Walmart (31.60%)

4. Kohl’s (49.32%)

9. HP (31.34%)

5. Office Depot and OfficeMax (42.85%)

10. Big Lots (29.19%)

To get these numbers, WalletHub surveyed nearly 5,000 deals from 21 of the nation’s largest retailers. The results show the lowest average discount at Ace Hardware with 11.73%.

The overall average discount rate is 32%, the report states. Among the highest discounted items are apparel and accessories. The lowest category is “consumer packaged goods” at 3.47%.

