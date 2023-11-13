Outback Steakhouse to open new Centerville location early next year

Outback Steakhouse’s new location near Interstate 675 and Wilmington Pike in Centerville is set to make its debut in a few months.

Hiring of 60 to 80 employees for the 4,936-square-foot restaurant at 5181 Cornerstone North Blvd. is planned to occur in January, according to Keith Jackson, joint venture partner who oversees nine Outback locations in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas.

The restaurant is expected to open in mid-March, Jackson confirmed Monday.

The property, which is located within the Cornerstone of Centerville North development, was brought before the city’s planning commission in August 2022. It has three public frontages along Wilmington Pike, Village Center Drive and Cornerstone North Boulevard. Drivers will enter on Cornerstone North Boulevard between the restaurant and Home2 Suites.

Outback Steakhouse is an Australian-inspired steakhouse restaurant with multiple locations across the Miami Valley including at 6800 Miller Lane in Butler Twp. and 2560 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp.

Bloomin’ Brands opened the first Outback Steakhouse in Tampa, Florida in 1988, according to the company’s website. Since then, its family of brands has expanded to include Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, and Aussie Grill by Outback.

There are 684 Outback Steakhouse locations in the U.S., 557 company owned locations and 127 franchise locations, according to Elizabeth Daly, director of media and community relations for Bloomin’ Brands.

Developed by Oberer Realty Services, Cornerstone of Centerville North is a 156-acre mixed-use development that is home to retail giants Cabela’s, Costco and Kroger, plus Oberer’s four existing retail centers totaling more than 36,000 square feet.

Chris Conley, Oberer Realty Services’ president, said Oberer is excited to welcome Outback to Cornerstone of Centerville North.

“We were very patient waiting for the just the right fit for this last outparcel and felt confident in our decision to proceed with Outback,” Conley said.

Oberer Realty Services is part of the network of independent operating companies that make up Oberer Companies, a third-generation, family-owned business founded in 1949.