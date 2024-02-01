Sheetz, Elsa’s sue Centerville, church, retirement community over development

Claims by Sheetz, Elsa’s

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court accuses the Bethany Village retirement community and Epiphany church of “tortious interference” with business and contract relations, plus civil conspiracy, saying the two groups worked to breach a valid contract.

The lawsuit also accuses the city of Centerville and City Council of substantive due process violations, saying the city deprived the plaintiffs of their property rights via “arbitrary and capricious actions” in the zoning process. The plaintiffs say that inflicted serious economic harm by frustrating Sheetz’s ability to open its gas station and convenience store.

Elsa’s, Sheetz and the developer argue that the city, Epiphany and Bethany “acted with malice and/or aggravated and egregious fraud,” and that the Plaintiffs are entitled to punitive damages. They are seeking compensatory damages in excess of $25,000, plus punitive damages, lost profits, attorney’s fees and court costs.

City, church respond

Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton said the city “stands firm in its commitment to uphold the law and respect established zoning regulations.”

“The proposed development has generated passionate opinions on all sides,” Compton said. “As community leaders, our top priority remains serving the best interests of all Centerville residents and ensuring businesses remain safe and thriving.”

Epiphany Lutheran Church said it will continue to combat the project.

“Epiphany Lutheran Church has not changed its view of the inappropriate and dangerous nature of this development in this location, and despite Sheetz’s, Elsa’s and Morse Road Development’s intimidation, we will not back down from its opposition,” Epiphany said. “The Church will not have any further public comment on the litigation filed by Sheetz, Elsa’s, and Morse Road Development against Epiphany for compensatory and punitive damages.”

Background, other details

The lawsuit is the latest development in an ongoing battle regarding the future of the Far Hills Avenue site.

After a full review, the city of Centerville’s Planning Commission in August approved a plan that would have allowed Sheetz to construct its facility on the site.

Julie Reuning-Scherer, who serves as senior pastor, said in October that Epiphany “raised the alarm over Sheetz’s intention to sell alcohol, tobacco, and CBD products within 500 feet of a school and church, and increased crime statistics at 24-hour gas stations.”

The lawsuit says for nearly 20 years until 2017, Epiphany church owned the site where the Elsa’s restaurant is located and collected lease payments, profiting from Elsa’s late-night sale of alcohol for on-site consumption without voicing any concerns.

After objections from Epiphany and others, Centerville City Council in late October rejected Sheetz’s plans to construct the new location.

The Sheetz/Elsa’s lawsuit also argues that Centerville City Council Member Bill Serr, a retired CEO of Bethany Village, had “a duty to abstain from voting” in the matter because of his “inherent conflict of interest.” Serr voted to reverse the Planning Commission’s approval.

The next month, Sheetz, developer Skilken Gold and the Elsa’s owners filed an administrative appeal against the city’s decision in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. That legal action is still pending.

But the church opted to not wait for that outcome, and last month launched two ballot initiatives that would block carryout alcohol sales at the site. Voters in the precinct in question will decide that issue in the March 19 election.