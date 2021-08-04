American roots: Fairborn festival celebrates bluegrass music

Get ready for some toe-tapping fun — Fairborn’s Bluegrass & Brew festival will return Friday, Aug 6.
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards Entertainer of the Year, will perform in addition to Mark Whitt and True Bluegrass.
Craft and domestic beer will be available at a Bonbright Distributors Beer Garden and Caesar Creek Winery will sell wine.
A variety of food trucks will line Main Street. Get your fill from Tortilla Street, Wholly Smokes, On the Bayou, The Lumpia Queen, Chick-fil-A and EAT Food Truck.
The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Main Street Commons, 103 W. Main St.
Before the event was cancelled due to the pandemic last year the city had hosted it for three years.
