Block party! Food, entertainment fundraiser for Gem City Bicycle Club this weekend

Slated Saturday, Aug. 7 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Mike’s Block Party will feature live entertainment, food trucks and shopping vendors set to showcase the best of Dayton. The block party was organized to raise funds for Gem City Bicycle Club, an organization that encourages more people to take up cycling through group rides and charity events.

“Our mission with The Gem City Bicycle club is active lifestyle advocacy on two wheels,” said Mike Bisig, owner of Mike’s Bike Park. “Events like this block party help us raise funds to support multiple non profit organizations, host group rides, and even do a yearly bicycle giveaway to kids in need.”