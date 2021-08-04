Block party! Food, entertainment fundraiser for Gem City Bicycle Club this weekend

Mike’s Bike Park, a bicycle shop and indoor cycling center in Dayton, has partnered with Gem City Bicycle Club to host Mike’s Block Party in the parking lot of their Dayton location.
Slated Saturday, Aug. 7 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Mike’s Block Party will feature live entertainment, food trucks and shopping vendors set to showcase the best of Dayton. The block party was organized to raise funds for Gem City Bicycle Club, an organization that encourages more people to take up cycling through group rides and charity events.
“Our mission with The Gem City Bicycle club is active lifestyle advocacy on two wheels,” said Mike Bisig, owner of Mike’s Bike Park. “Events like this block party help us raise funds to support multiple non profit organizations, host group rides, and even do a yearly bicycle giveaway to kids in need.”
Attendees of the event can look forward to performances from ETCH and Funk Lab on the 91.3 WYSO stage and a large selection of food trucks and local vendors.
The following food trucks and vendors will be making an appearance at Mike’s Block Party:
- RIB-N-IT BBQ
- The Painted Pepper
- Cabin Fever Confections
- Old Boy Blue Vintage
- Suicide Rascal
- Denys Rose
- Ace Aromatherapy
- La Galerie de Sally
- The Artsy Shaman
- Gems Body Essentials
- Sew on and Sew Forth
- RARO Apparel
“We have such a great community of creatives, musicians, makers, and artists associated with the Bike Park,” Bisig said. “Mike’s Block Party is the perfect opportunity to bring them all together and showcase what they’ve got in a community setting!”
Credit: Mike's Bike Park
HOW TO GO
What: Mike’s Block Party
Where: In the parking lot of Mike’s Bike Park, 1300 E. 1st St., Dayton
When: Saturday, Aug. 7 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: Facebook