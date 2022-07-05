COUNTY FAIR GUIDE: Where to find food, amusement rides and farm animals near you

COST: Daily admission is $10 per person. Season passes are $30. Daily ride armbands are $5.

Senior citizens and veterans will receive free admission on Tuesday, July 12.

DETAILS: Enjoy eight days of action featuring a variety of food, games, rides, 4H projects, harness racing, an antique tractor pull, a demolition derby, drag racing, lawnmower races and much more live entertainment. Murphy from American Idol 2021 and Emily Ann Roberts from The Voice 2015 will perform at the fair.

MORE INFO: Facebook | www.clintoncountyfair.org

LOGAN COUNTY FAIR

Combined Shape Caption The Logan County Fair is located at 301 E. Lake Avenue in Bellefontaine. FILE Combined Shape Caption The Logan County Fair is located at 301 E. Lake Avenue in Bellefontaine. FILE

WHEN: Sunday, July 10 through Saturday, July 16

WHERE: 301 E. Lake Avenue in Bellefontaine

COST: General admission is $5 Monday through Thursday and $8 Sunday, Friday and Saturday. Children 7 and under are free.

Veterans will be admitted free on Sunday, July 10 and senior citizens will be admitted free on Tuesday, July 12. Kid’s day is Thursday where one child under 16 will receive free admission with a paying adult.

Season passes are $25. An all day ride pass is $15. Parking is $2.

DETAILS: This county fair features a variety of food, games, rides, 4H projects, a demolition derby, rodeo, monster trucks, livestock scramble, tractor pulls and much more.

MORE INFO: Facebook | www.locofair.org

MONTGOMERY COUNTY FAIR

Combined Shape Caption Kooper Tilton, 6, keeps his eyes on the judge during the middle weight Barrow class Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Montgomery County Fair. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Combined Shape Caption Kooper Tilton, 6, keeps his eyes on the judge during the middle weight Barrow class Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Montgomery County Fair. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

WHEN: Sunday, July 10 through Saturday, July 16

WHERE: 645 Infirmary Road in Jefferson Twp.

COST: Daily admission is $10. Children ages 6 and under are free with a paying adult.

DETAILS: Featuring all the fair favorites including a demo derby, pig races, the Cincinnati Circus, tractor pulls, a rodeo and much more live entertainment.

MORE INFO: Facebook | www.montcofair.com

WARREN COUNTY FAIR

Combined Shape Caption Bruce Booher walks with his Alpaca named Emma during the first day of the Warren County Fair Monday, July 14, 2014, in Lebanon, Ohio. NICK DAGGY / STAFF Credit: Nick Daggy Credit: Nick Daggy Combined Shape Caption Bruce Booher walks with his Alpaca named Emma during the first day of the Warren County Fair Monday, July 14, 2014, in Lebanon, Ohio. NICK DAGGY / STAFF Credit: Nick Daggy Credit: Nick Daggy

WHEN: Monday, July 18 through Saturday, July 23

WHERE: 665 N. Broadway Street in Lebanon

COST: Daily admission is $10. Children ages 5 and under are free. Rides are free with daily admission.

Week-long passes are $30. Track event seating is $5. Demo derby pit passes are $20.

DETAILS: Enjoy a variety of food, games, 4H projects, harness racing, a car cruise-in, cornhole tournament, drag racing, demolition derby, tractor pulls, monster trucks, live music and much more entertainment.

MORE INFO: www.warrencountyfairohio.org

CLARK COUNTY FAIR

Combined Shape Caption Dalton Pyles, 6, reacts as he wins a gold fish Saturday at the Clark County Fair. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Combined Shape Caption Dalton Pyles, 6, reacts as he wins a gold fish Saturday at the Clark County Fair. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

WHEN: Friday, July 22 through Friday, July 29

WHERE: 4401 S. Charleston Pike in Springfield

COST: General admission is $6. Children 5 and under are free.

An all day ride wrist band is $18.

DETAILS: This county fair features a variety of food, games, rides, 4H projects, tractor pulls, drag racing, a demolition derby, wood carving, sea lions, live music and much more entertainment.

MORE INFO: Facebook | www.clarkcoag.com

BUTLER COUNTY FAIR

Combined Shape Caption The demolition derby was held at the Butler County Fair Friday, July 30, 2021 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption The demolition derby was held at the Butler County Fair Friday, July 30, 2021 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

WHEN: Sunday, July 24 through Saturday, July 30

WHERE: 1715 Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton

COST: General admission is $9. Children ages 6 through 12 accompanied by a paying adult (gate only) are $4.

General admission is free for senior citizens and veterans on Wednesday, July 28.

DETAILS: Featuring all the fair favorites including a demolition derby, rodeo, tractor pulls and much more.

MORE INFO: 513-892-1423 | www.butlercountyohfair.org

SHELBY COUNTY FAIR

WHEN: Sunday, July 24 through Saturday, July 30

WHERE: 655 S. Highland Street in Sidney

COST: General admission for those 36 inches or taller is $10 (also covers rides). Season passes are $25. Pass holders will be able to purchase ride bands for $7.

Admission is $5 on Sunday, July 24 for family preview day.

DETAILS: This county fair features a variety of food, games, rides, 4H projects, a demolition derby, tractor pull, harness racing, pig and calf scramble, dirt drag racing, live music and much more entertainment.

MORE INFO: Facebook | www.shelbycountyfair.com

PREBLE COUNTY FAIR

Combined Shape Caption The Preble County Fair in Eaton runs from Saturday, July 30 through Saturday, August 6. Credit: David A. Moodie, contributing photographer Credit: David A. Moodie, contributing photographer Combined Shape Caption The Preble County Fair in Eaton runs from Saturday, July 30 through Saturday, August 6. Credit: David A. Moodie, contributing photographer Credit: David A. Moodie, contributing photographer

WHEN: Saturday, July 30 through Saturday, August 6

WHERE: 722 S. Franklin Street in Eaton

COST: General admission is $7. Children 8 and under are free. Weekly passes are $25.

Veterans and one guest will be admitted free on the first Saturday of the fair.

DETAILS: Enjoy eight days of action featuring a variety of food, games, rides, 4H projects, tractor pulls, a demolition derby, monster trucks, rodeo, bus derby, harness racing and much more.

MORE INFO: Facebook | www.preblecountyfair.com

AUGLAIZE COUNTY FAIR

WHEN: Sunday, July 31 through Saturday, August 6

WHERE: 1001 Fairview Avenue in Wapakoneta

COST: General admission is $8. Those 12 and are free. Season passes are $30.

DETAILS: The fair will feature food, games, rides, demolition derby, harness racing, rodeo, tractor pull and a cheerleading competition.

MORE INFO: Facebook |www.auglaizecountyfair.org

GREENE COUNTY FAIR

Combined Shape Caption A lamb tries to eat its way out of its pen at the Greene County Fair Wednesday. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Credit: Combined Shape Caption A lamb tries to eat its way out of its pen at the Greene County Fair Wednesday. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Credit:

WHEN: Sunday, July 31 through Saturday, August 6

WHERE: 120 Fairground Road in Xenia

COST: Daily admission is $8. Children ages 9 and under are free with a paying adult.

Those who bring a non-perishable food item on Wednesday, August 3 will get in for $4.

DETAILS: Featuring all the fair favorites including a calf scramble, demo derby, truck and tractor pulls, harness racing, drag races and much more live entertainment.

MORE INFO: Facebook | www.greenecountyfairgrounds.com

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY FAIR

Combined Shape Caption Young women chase pigs through the mud as they compete in the Pig Scramble at the Champaign County Fair. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey Combined Shape Caption Young women chase pigs through the mud as they compete in the Pig Scramble at the Champaign County Fair. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

WHEN: Friday, August 5 through Friday, August 12

WHERE: 384 Park Avenue in Urbana

COST: Daily admission is $8 and includes rides. Week-long passes are $30 and do not include access to rides.

DETAILS: Live entertainment, 4H projects, truck pulls, a demolition derby, rodeo, colt racing, rides, food vendors and more.

MORE INFO: Facebook | www.champaigncountyfair.com

MIAMI COUNTY FAIR

Combined Shape Caption The Miami County Fair runs from Friday, August 12 through Thursday, August 18. FILE Combined Shape Caption The Miami County Fair runs from Friday, August 12 through Thursday, August 18. FILE

WHEN: Friday, August 12 through Thursday, August 18

WHERE: 650 N. County Road 25-A in Troy

COST: Daily admission is $6. Children ages 8 and under are free. Season passes are $30 and includes 7 daily admission tickets.

DETAILS: This county fair features a variety of food, games, rides, 4H projects, a rodeo, tractor pull, cheerleading competition, demolition derby, harness racing and a concert featuring Nashville Crush.

MORE INFO: Facebook | www.miamicountyohiofair.com

DARKE COUNTY FAIR

Combined Shape Caption The Great Darke County Fair runs from Friday, August 19 through Saturday, August 27. FILE Combined Shape Caption The Great Darke County Fair runs from Friday, August 19 through Saturday, August 27. FILE

WHEN: Friday, August 19 through Saturday, August 27

WHERE: 800 Sweitzer Street in Greenville

COST: Daily admission is $7. Children 11 and under are free with paying adult.

DETAILS: Featuring all the fair favorites including a demolition derby, harness racing, tractor pull, motorcycle races and a fair concert featuring Riley Green with guest Laine Hardy on Sunday, August 21.

MORE INFO: Facebook | www.darkecountyfair.com