SUMMER POOL GUIDE: Where to swim in the Dayton area

Kroger Aquatic Center at The Heights

Caption Swimmers at the Kroger Aquatics Center at The Heights float around the Lazy River. TY GREENLEES / STAFF Caption Swimmers at the Kroger Aquatics Center at The Heights float around the Lazy River. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

The Kroger Aquatic Center at The Heights is set to open for the season at noon on Saturday, May 28.

The center is open to the public from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Season pass holders and Huber Heights residents can get in an hour earlier on those four days. The center is open noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday to season pass holders and Huber Heights residents only.

Once Huber Heights City Schools go back to school in mid-August, the center will switch to weekends only until Labor Day.

The Kroger Aquatic Center boasts a number of favorite summertime activities, like a lazy river and water jungle gym.

Pricing for day passes are as follows:

- Seniors (60 or older): $6 for Huber Heights resident, $8 for non-resident

- Adult (18-59): $8 for Huber Heights resident, $10 for non-resident

- Youth (3-17): $6 for Huber Heights resident, $9 for non-resident

- Children 2 and under are free

For more information about the pool’s reopening and pricing for season passes, visit the Kroger Aquatic Center’s website.

The Kroger Aquatic Center at The Heights is located at 8625 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights.

Troy Aquatic Park

Caption Troy Aquatic Park showing existing two slides at shallow end of pool. Credit: Contributed photo Credit: Contributed photo Caption Troy Aquatic Park showing existing two slides at shallow end of pool. Credit: Contributed photo Credit: Contributed photo

The Troy Aquatic Park, featuring two giant water slides, a drop slide and diving board will reopen from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.

Hours of operation for open swim is 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Pass holders only will be able to swim 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Family swim is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. All youth 17 and younger must be accompanied by their parent to stay in the facility during that time.

Daily admission rates are as follows:

- Ages 60+: $5

- Ages 6–59: $7

- Ages 3–5: $5

- Children 2 and under are free

For more information about the Troy Aquatic Park, head to their Facebook page or website.

The Troy Aquatic Park is located at 460 W. Staunton Drive in Troy.

Gardner Memorial Pool

Caption Gardner Memorial Pool in Oakwood will open beginning Saturday, May 28. Caption Gardner Memorial Pool in Oakwood will open beginning Saturday, May 28.

Gardner Memorial Pool in Oakwood will open beginning Saturday, May 28.

The pool will be open from noon to 8 p.m. daily. End of season hours will begin Monday, August 15 to Friday, September 2. At that time, the pool will be open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 8 p.m. on weekends.

You must be a member to have access to the pool and only Oakwood residents can be members of the Gardner Memorial Pool. Individual guest passes will be sold at the pool for $6 with a member present.

For more information about memberships, visit the city of Oakwood’s website.

Gardner Memorial Pool is located at 105 Patterson Road in Oakwood.

Black Oak Swim Club

Caption Black Oak Swim Club, a private swim club in Centerville, will open on Friday, May 27. Credit: Swim at Black Oak Credit: Swim at Black Oak Caption Black Oak Swim Club, a private swim club in Centerville, will open on Friday, May 27. Credit: Swim at Black Oak Credit: Swim at Black Oak

Black Oak Swim Club, a private swim club in Centerville, will open on Friday, May 27.

The pool will be open from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Adult-only swim takes place from 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays.

The concession stand will be open from 12:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

When Centerville City Schools are in session, the pool will be open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. The adult-only swim will continue to take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays.

According to the swim club’s website, there is currently a wait list for the 2022 season. If you wish to be added, please contact boscmembership5@gmail.com. To learn more about memberships, visit the club’s Facebook page or website.

The Black Oak Swim Club is located at 1570 Ambridge Road in Centerville.

Germantown Aquatic Center

The Germantown Aquatic Center will be open daily from noon to 7 p.m. beginning Saturday, May 28.

Daily admission rates are as follows:

- $7 for resident, $8 for non-resident

- Ages 3–4: $3

- Children 2 and under are free

- Senior citizens: free for resident, $4 for non-resident

There is reduced admission after 5 p.m. for $4 per person.

For more information about the Germantown Aquatic Center, visit their Facebook page.

The Germantown Aquatic Center is located at 75 N. Walnut St. in Germantown.

New Carlisle Pool

Caption The lifeguards at the New Carlisle pool, Riayn Lowry Erica Kelly Michelle Murray and Julia Randenburg have a safety meeting at the pool last year. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey Caption The lifeguards at the New Carlisle pool, Riayn Lowry Erica Kelly Michelle Murray and Julia Randenburg have a safety meeting at the pool last year. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

New Carlisle’s city owned and operated public pool will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m. beginning Saturday, May 28. That schedule will run until Sunday, July 31.

The pool will be open from noon to 7 p.m. starting Monday, August 1 through Sunday, August 21.

Daily admission rates are as follows:

- Senior (65 and up ): $5

- Adult (18 and up ): $7

- Student (5-17): $6

- Spectator (non-swimmer): $4

- Children 4 and under are free

There is reduced admission after 6 p.m. for $4 per person.

For more information about the New Carlisle Pool, visit the city’s website or pool’s Facebook page.

The New Carlisle Pool is located at 301 E. Lake Ave. in New Carlisle.

Melody Pool Swim Club

The Melody Pool Swim Club, a family-owned member only swim club will kick off the season from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 27.

Normal hours will begin Saturday, May 28 with the pool open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Membership fees with taxes included are as follows:

- Individual: $251.45

- Family of 2: $390.55

- Family of 3: $444.09

- Family of 4: $486.85

- Babysitter/Grandparents: $101.65 (may only attend with member)

For more information about the Melody Pool Swim Club, head to their Facebook page or website.

The Melody Pool Swim Club is located at 7331 Pleasant Plain Road in Clayton.

Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center

Caption The Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center will open for the season on Saturday, May 28. CONTRIBUTED Caption The Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center will open for the season on Saturday, May 28. CONTRIBUTED

The Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center will open for the season on Saturday, May 28.

The center will be open daily from noon to 7 p.m. until Wednesday, August 24.

Daily admission rates are as follows:

- Senior: $6

- Adult: $8

- Youth: $7

Season passes are available for residents and non-residents.

For more information about the Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center visit Tipp City’s website.

The Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center is located at 225 Parkwood Drive in Tipp City.

Adventure Reef Water Park

Caption Adventure Reef Water Park, a 3-acre outdoor aquatic facility, is expected to reopen for the season on Saturday, May 28. Hours for the season have not been announced. Credit: Jan Underwood Credit: Jan Underwood Caption Adventure Reef Water Park, a 3-acre outdoor aquatic facility, is expected to reopen for the season on Saturday, May 28. Hours for the season have not been announced. Credit: Jan Underwood Credit: Jan Underwood

Adventure Reef Water Park, a 3-acre outdoor aquatic facility, is expected to reopen for the season on Saturday, May 28. Hours for the season have not been announced.

Daily admission rates are as follows:

- Adult: $5.50 resident, $11 non-resident

- Youth: $4.50 resident, $9 non-resident

- Children 2 and under: $1 resident, $2 non-resident

Season passes are available for residents and non-residents. In previous years, pass holders have enjoyed early entry and exclusive use of the park on Sundays.

For more information regarding Adventure Reef Water Park’s 2022 season, visit the city of Kettering’s website.

Adventure Reef Water Park is located at 2900 Glengarry Drive in Kettering.

Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center

Caption The Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center will reopen for the season on Friday, May 27 with a block party. CONTRIBUTED Caption The Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center will reopen for the season on Friday, May 27 with a block party. CONTRIBUTED

The Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center will reopen for the season on Friday, May 27 with a block party from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be activities from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., swim lessons from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., a free open swim from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and live music from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. daily Saturday, May 28 through Sunday, August 14. The center will be open exclusively to pass holders and residents on Sunday. Starting Saturday, August 20 through Monday, September 5, the center will only be open on Saturday and Sunday.

Daily admission rates are as follows:

- Senior (55 and older): $5 resident, $8 non-resident

- Adult (18-54): $6 resident, $9 non-resident

- Youth (4-17): $5 resident, $8 non-resident

- Children 3 and under are free

Admission after 5 p.m. is $1 off regular admission price.

For more information, visit Play Miamisburg’s website.

The Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center is located at 400 South Heincke Road in Miamisburg.

Splash Zone Aquatic Center

Caption A group walks past a pile of pool noodles in the Lazy River at Splash Zone. The flowing water pushes the walkers along allowing them to exercise without putting stress on the joints. Bill Lackey/Staff Caption A group walks past a pile of pool noodles in the Lazy River at Splash Zone. The flowing water pushes the walkers along allowing them to exercise without putting stress on the joints. Bill Lackey/Staff

The Splash Zone Aquatic Center in Springfield will open daily from noon to 7 p.m. beginning Saturday, May 28 through Sunday, August 14. There will be limited hours and features from Monday, August 15 through Saturday, August 27.

Daily admission rates are as follows:

- Ages 14 and over: $7

- Ages 4 to 13: $5 (must be accompanied by someone at least 16 years of age)

- Children 3 and under are free

Splash Zone features several water slides including the water vortex, a lazy river, sprayground and much more.

For more information about Splash Zone visit the National Trail’s website.

Splash Zone Aquatic Center is located at 300 Eagle City Road in Springfield.