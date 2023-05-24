BreakingNews
Drink it in: City approves large DORA drinking district for downtown Dayton
X

Skyline fans no longer have to go to a Reds game to enjoy chili nachos

Food & Restaurants
By Felicia Jordan, WCPO
36 minutes ago

Fans of Cincinnati-style chili won’t have to hike to Great American Ballpark every time they’re craving those Skyline nachos anymore.

Skyline said it is adding the same nachos to its menu at many locations for a limited time. The company announced the queso blanco-coated treat on its website and social media accounts this week.

Fans at Cincinnati Reds games have been munching on the Skyline nachos served at Great American Ballpark since baseball season kicked off.

The nachos also come with a “deluxe” option; order them that way instead and they’ll come covered in not just queso blanco, Skyline chili and shredded cheddar cheese but also lettuce, tomatoes, onions and sour cream.

Though Skyline said the new menu item would only occupy a space on their menus for a limited time, that time was no specifically lined out, so it’s unclear how quickly fans have to hustle to score some Skyline nachos.

In Other News
1
Fricker’s to sell chicken wings at 1985 prices to provide inflation...
2
Taco John’s, known for Potato Olés, now open in West Chester
3
3 hidden gems in Springfield foodies don’t want to miss
4
Asian Food Festival returns to Cincinnati this spring
5
Jolly’s root beer stand announces seasonal reopening date

About the Author

Felicia Jordan
© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top