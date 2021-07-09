Drive-thru version of Dayton Greek Festival to take place this fall

Opa! The Dayton Greek Festival will be returning this autumn.
Dayton Greek Festival organizers will host another drive-thru version of the event, called the Greek Fest Express, from Sep. 10-12 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, located at 500 Belmonte Park North in Dayton. Greek Fest Express will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 10 and Saturday, Sep. 11 and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sep. 12.
Organizers also hosted a drive-thru version of the Dayton Greek Festival in 2020.
“The decision to have a drive-through festival this year was not easy for us,” organizers posted on the Dayton Greek Festival Facebook page.” We too, love our festival. An undertaking of this magnitude is a year-long process. Although the state of Ohio has opened up, in this post-pandemic world there are various obstacles to organizing an event such as this, including disruption in supply chains and labor.”
Typically, the Dayton Greek Festival is a large-scale celebration of all things Greek with food and live entertainment.
Greek Fest Express will be serving up festival favorites like pastries, a variety of gyros and Souvlaki dinners. Customers will be able to place pre-orders for this cuisine at the Greek Fest Express beginning in mid-August. Take and bake options will also be available.
More details about the Greek Fest Express will be posted in the coming months on the Dayton Greek Festival’s Facebook page and website.