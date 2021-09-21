Food, flyovers and fun: Wright State’s Festival of Flight returns this weekend

Those who are especially interested in the area’s aviation history will get a kick out of the world premiere of “A Journey Through the Birthplace of Aviation,” followed by a panel of National Aviation Heritage Area members. Michelle Rouch will also be at the event, signing copies of her new book, “Astronaut Al Travels to the Moon.” To get a glimpse of where the Wright brothers built and practiced their flyers, the National Park Service will offer guided tours of Huffman Prairie. Hands-on activities will also be available at the Innovation and Education Hangar and MacAir Aero Club Formation Flying Group will do flyovers throughout the event.

Additionally, the festival will feature a lineup of musical acts, including Todd the Fox from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Hey There Morgan from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Disturbing the Peace from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.