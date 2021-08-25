High-octane fun: Tickets on sale next week for Monster Jam at Nutter Center

One of the most beloved motorsports experiences is coming back to Dayton in October.
On Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30, Monster Jam will be taking over the Wright State University Nutter Center. This action-packed Monster Jam event will feature 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks competing head-to-head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge and Racing competitions.
This year, the Monster Jam lineup will feature Tyler Menninga in the infamous Grave Digger that achieved a place in the Guinness World Records book for the highest monster truck ramp jump, Brianna Mahon in Whiplash, Cory Rummell in Rage and Kraig Champion in Brutus. The remaining four trucks set to compete in the event are still being determined.
To make the experience even more immersive, fans can become a part of the action by voting for the winner in the Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions in real-time through in-stadium fan voting on their phones.
The Monster Jam events will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 and at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Monster Jam fans who want to see the massive trucks up close, participate in Q&As with the drivers or get pre-signed autograph cards can attend the Monster Jam Pit Party, which will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Guests can also order their Monster Jam merchandise in advance on Monster Jam’s website and pick it up at a contactless station during the live event on Friday or Saturday.
Currently, Monster Jam Preferred Customers are able to purchase advance tickets to the Monster Jam events. Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer by visiting Monster Jam’s website. Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 31, the general public will be able to purchase tickets by visiting Ticketmaster’s website.
Credit: Feld Entertainment Global Public Relations (Feld Entertainment)
HOW TO GO
What: Monster Jam
Where: Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Dayton
When: 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 and at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30
More info: Website