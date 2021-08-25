High-octane fun: Tickets on sale next week for Monster Jam at Nutter Center

On Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30, Monster Jam will be taking over the Wright State University Nutter Center. This action-packed Monster Jam event will feature 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks competing head-to-head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge and Racing competitions.

This year, the Monster Jam lineup will feature Tyler Menninga in the infamous Grave Digger that achieved a place in the Guinness World Records book for the highest monster truck ramp jump, Brianna Mahon in Whiplash, Cory Rummell in Rage and Kraig Champion in Brutus. The remaining four trucks set to compete in the event are still being determined.