Open-air vintage market celebrates fifth anniversary this weekend

Charm at the Farm will also celebrate its anniversary by adding 15 new vendors and food trucks, commemorative items, unique photo opportunities and giveaways.

This weekend, VIP tickets will be sold online for $18 per person to attend the event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 11 (though these tickets are currently sold out) and for $15 per person to attend the VIP event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 12. General admission tickets will be sold online for $10 to attend the event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 and online and at the gate for $6 to attend the event on Sunday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Charm at the Farm’s website. Guests must purchase tickets to the events on Saturday and Sunday in advance. Tickets to Sunday’s event can be purchased at the gate.

Children 12 and under are free. Parking is also free. More information about the pricing and hours of the August and October markets are available on Charm at the Farm’s website.

Charm at the Farm Vintage Market will be celebrating its fifth anniversary during an event this weekend from June 11-13. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Charm at the Farm Vintage Market Credit: Charm at the Farm Vintage Market

HOW TO GO

What: Charm at the Farm Vintage Market

Where: 4953 Bunnell Hill Rd., Lebanon

When: Friday, June 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

