Rose Music Center and Fraze Pavilion welcome back concertgoers with full lineup of summer shows

“I think just kind of getting back into the groove of things and after being away from it for so long,” Moehring said. “And, honestly, reopening the building after it’s (not) been used in over a year always presents its usual challenges, but nothing has been like out of the ordinary. So, no, everything, knock-on-wood, is pretty seamless, a couple bumps here and there, but nothing of any magnitude.”

Tickets purchased to 2020 shows that were rescheduled will be honored for their new date in 2021.

Location: 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

More info: www.rosemusiccenter.com, 513-232-6220

Upcoming concerts at Rose Music Center at the Heights in 2021: John Fogerty, July 16; 3 Doors Down, July 17 (sold out); The Beach Boys, July 18; Brantley Gilbert, July 23; Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, July 24; Chicago, July 27; REO Speedwagon, July 30 (sold out); Brit Floyd, July 31; Blackberry Smoke with The Allman Betts Band, Aug. 1; Billy Idol, Aug. 3; Keith Sweat, Aug. 6; Emmylou Harris and Los Lobos, Aug. 7; Harry Connick Jr., Aug. 8; Jason Mraz, Aug. 10; Lee Brice, Aug. 13; Old Crow Medicine Show, Aug. 14; Train with Vertical Horizon, Aug. 26; Buddy Guy with Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Aug. 27; Indigo Girls, Sept. 1; King Crimson with The Zappa Band, Sept. 2; John Legend with The War and Treaty, Sept. 4; Incubus, Sept. 5; Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings with Mark Farner Trio, Sept. 8 (rescheduled); Gary Allan, Sept. 10; Collective Soul and Better than Ezra, Sept. 11; ZZ Top, Sept. 14; Tower of Power and Lettuce, Sept. 21; Brett Eldredge, Sept. 25; Alice Cooper, Sept. 28.

Fraze Pavilion

Concertgoers at the Fraze Pavilion.

In May, Fraze Pavilion announced a full summer lineup boasting headlining acts such as Styx, Trace Adkins and Boyz II Men. At that time, Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman told Dayton.com in a previous article that the reopening of the Fraze Pavilion was sure to have an impact on the entire Kettering community.

“The bigger impact was just not having community events last summer,” Schwieterman said. “It had an impact on the mood of the community, not having events where we could get out and socialize. We’re hopeful we’ll be able to offer that this summer.”

Those who purchased tickets to a show that took place during the 2020 season from the Fraze FanFare box office, Etix online or over the phone received a full refund after the season was canceled.

Location: 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

More info: www.fraze.com, 800-514-3849

Upcoming concerts in 2021: Hairball, July 22; Styx with special guest Night Ranger, July 23 (sold out); Casting Crowns with special guest I Am They, July 28; The Menus, July 30; Daughtry, July 31; U.S. Air Force Band of Flight: Flight One, Aug. 4; Chris Janson with special guest Desert City Ramblers, Aug. 5; Trace Adkins with special guest The James Barker Band, Aug. 8; Shinedown with special guest Pop Evil, Aug. 10; Happy Together Tour 2021, Aug. 11; Foreigner with special guests Stranger and Eleventh Hour, Aug. 17; Get the Led Out, Aug. 18; Uncle Kracker, Aug. 20; Gladys Knight, Aug. 22; Boyz II Men, Aug. 25; Tusk (Fleetwood Mac Tribute), Aug. 29; Disco Inferno, Aug. 30; Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band with special guest Larkin Poe, Aug. 31.