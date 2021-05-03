X

See ‘Vacation’ for free at drive-in event promoting local tourism

The Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau will be hosting a free drive-in movie event featuring a showing of "National Lampoon's Vacation" at the Dixie Twin Drive-In on Thursday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Credit: Tom Gilliam

By Ashley Moor

Are you desperately in need of a staycation? The Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau has you covered.

In honor of National Tourism Week, the Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting a free night at the movies on Thursday, May 6 at the Dixie Twin Drive-In. Fittingly, the organization will screen the classic 1983 comedy “National Lampoon’s Vacation” starring Chevy Chase. The movie starts at 8:30 p.m. The drive-in will open at 7:30 p.m.

The classic 1983 comedy "National Lampoon's Vacation" starring Chevy Chase will be shown Thursday, May 6 at Dixie Twin Drive-In.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau will also show short videos highlighting a few things to do “in your own backyard.” The event will also include prize giveaways and concessions.

Those guests who venture out of their cars during the event are required to wear facial coverings and to maintain a distance of at least six feet from others.

HOW TO GO

What: Screening of “National Lampoon’s Vacation”

Where: Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton

When: Thursday, May 6 at 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

