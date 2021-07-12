Summer Concert Guide: Here’s your look at upcoming acts across Dayton

This time last year, music fans were forced to make do with virtual concerts, or, even worse, no concerts at all, throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, live music venues across the Miami Valley have fully reopened and are hosting a variety of acts sure to appeal to every musical taste.
To ensure you don’t miss your favorite musical act, we have compiled a list of every concert taking place throughout the summer at venues across Dayton.
Rose Music Center at The Heights
6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
www.rosemusiccenter.com, 513-232-6220
Upcoming concerts in 2021: John Fogerty, July 16; 3 Doors Down, July 17 (sold out); The Beach Boys, July 18; Brantley Gilbert, July 23; Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, July 24; Chicago, July 27; REO Speedwagon, July 30; Brit Floyd, July 31; Blackberry Smoke with The Allman Betts Band, Aug. 1; Billy Idol, Aug. 3; Keith Sweat, Aug. 6; Emmylou Harris and Los Lobos, Aug. 7; Harry Connick Jr., Aug. 8; Jason Mraz, Aug. 10; Lee Brice, Aug. 13; Old Crow Medicine Show, Aug. 14; Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings with Mark Farner Trio, Aug. 21; Train with Vertical Horizon, Aug. 26; Buddy Guy with Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Aug. 27; Indigo Girls, Sept. 1; King Crimson with The Zappa Band, Sept. 2; John Legend with The War and Treaty, Sept. 4; Incubus, Sept. 5; Gary Allan, Sept. 10; Collective Soul and Better than Ezra, Sept. 11; ZZ Top, Sept. 14; Tower of Power and Lettuce, Sept. 21; Brett Eldredge, Sept. 25; Alice Cooper, Sept. 28.
Wright State University Nutter Center
3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn
www.nuttercenter.com, 937-775-4789
Upcoming concerts in 2021: James Taylor with Jackson Browne, Aug. 4; KISS, Sept. 2; Alabama’s 50th Anniversary Tour with special guest Sara Evans, Sept. 24.
Schuster Center
Credit: Jim Noelker
Second and Main streets, Dayton
www.ticketcenterstage.com, 937-228-3630
Upcoming concerts in 2021: Johnny Mathis, Aug. 26; Heart to Heart featuring Amy Grant, Sept. 21.
Fraze Pavilion
Credit: FILE
695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
www.fraze.com, 800-514-3849
Upcoming concerts in 2021: Hairball, July 22; Styx with special guest Night Ranger, July 23; Casting Crowns with special guest I Am They, July 28; The Menus, July 30; Daughtry, July 31; U.S. Air Force Band of Flight: Flight One, Aug. 4; Chris Janson with special guest Desert City Ramblers, Aug. 5; Trace Adkins with special guest The James Barker Band, Aug. 8; Shinedown with special guest Pop Evil, Aug. 10; Happy Together Tour 2021, Aug. 11; Foreigner with special guests Stranger and Eleventh Hour, Aug. 17; Get the Led Out, Aug. 18; Uncle Kracker, Aug. 20; Gladys Knight, Aug. 22; Boyz II Men, Aug. 25; Tusk (Fleetwood Mac Tribute), Aug. 29; Disco Inferno, Aug. 30; Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band with special guest Larkin Poe, Aug. 31.
J.D. Legends 85
85 Millard Drive, Franklin
www.jdlegends.com, 937-746-4950
Upcoming concerts in 2021: Blues Traveler, July 16; Earth to Mars, July 19; Red Not Chili Peppers, July 22; Bret Michaels, July 23; Bumpin’ Uglies, July 29; Tyler Booth, July 30; Bimp Lizkit, July 31; Randy Houser with Alexis Gomez, Aug. 6; Elton Live, Aug. 6; Hinder, Aug. 11; The Dave Matthews Tribute Band, Aug. 12; The Prince Experience, Aug. 13; The Steel Woods, Aug. 14; Panama Van Halen Tribute, Aug. 20; Jerrod Niemann with Rayne Johnson, Aug. 21; Magic Mike Tribute Thrill Show, Aug. 25; Simply Queen, Sept. 3; Ronnie Milsap, Sept. 11; Brand New Day - A Tribute to Sting and the Police, Sept. 17; Wreking Crue - Motley Crue Tribute, Sept. 18; Cadillac Three, Sept. 24; Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin Roots and Boots Tour, Sept. 25.
Levitt Pavilion
Credit: Contributed
134 S. Main St., Dayton
www.levittdayton.org, 937-333-8400
Upcoming concerts in 2021: Seefari, July 15; Sarob / Honey and Blue, July 16; Jamie Suttle, July 17; Dayton Blues Festival, July 18; An Evening with Sinclair, July 22; LowDown Brass Band, July 23; Tommy McGuffey & True Worship, July 24; The Drowsy Lads, July 29; Reverend Horton Heat with The Hackensaw Boys and Kyle Eldridge, July 30; Big Sam’s Funky Nation, July 31; Adam Ezra Group, Aug. 5; Bassel & The Supernaturals, Aug. 6; Air Force Band of Flight: Flight One; Hometown Heroes Concert, Aug. 7; The Pietasters, Aug. 12; The Katawicks / Neo-American Pioneers, Aug. 13; Dayton Funk All-Stars, Aug. 14; Dayton Funk Festival, Aug. 15; Alvin Youngblood Hart, Aug. 19; Shayna Steele, Aug. 20; C Baccus & Co, Aug. 21; John King, Aug. 26; Nicky Kay’s Trio / Cherry Lee & The Hot Rod Hounds, Aug. 27; Southern Avenue, Aug. 28; John McEuen and the String Wizards Present: Will the Circle Be Unbroken?, Sept. 2; Dayton Salsa Project, Sept. 4; Dayton Reggae Festival, Sept. 5; K Carter / Mariah J, Sept. 9; The Repeating Arms, Sept. 10; Dave Greer’s Classic Jazz Stompers, Sept. 11; Wright State Arts Live! A Celebration of Fine and Performing Arts, Sept. 16; Puzzle of Light / The Elements, Sept. 17; Ohio Players, Sept. 18; Keith Leak & New Mercies, Sept. 24; Matt Maher, Sept. 26.
The Brightside Music & Event Venue
Credit: Tom Gilliam
905 E. 3rd St., Dayton
www.thebrightsidedayton.com, 937-410-0450
Upcoming concerts in 2021: Repeating Arms, July 22; Arbo, July 23; The 50/50 featuring KennyHoopla, July 29; New Haven Album Release, Aug. 6.