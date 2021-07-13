Food favorites return: 2nd Street Market reopens indoor shopping this weekend

“I think people are excited to have that atmosphere of community back again,” Lynda Suda, market manager, said.

When the indoor market reopens Saturday morning, visitors will be greeted by many longtime favorites including Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine, Napales Mexican Street Food, Cheeky Meat Pies and Caffeine Carl.

There will also be some changes. A handful of food vendors have retired and some new faces will stay on including Eze Foods, a business that makes sauces inspired by the recipes of a grandmother from Ghana.

“We want everyone to know there will be exciting and wonderful vendors coming in,” Suda said. “But if there is anything the last year has taught us it is change is the one thing we can depend on.”

The 2nd Street Market will reopen its indoor space Saturday, July 17. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Live music will not return right away to enable the indoor seating to be spread further apart. Hand sanitizers will be available and signs will advise the unvaccinated to wear masks.

There will continue to be a variety of outdoor vendors on the north side of the building. New food vendors, artisans and an array of fresh produce will be on hand.

“It’s the height of farmers market season so there will be produce galore for the next couple months,” said Suda.

The market will progressively add on days and hours as the season progresses. Before the pandemic altered business hours, it was also open on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

The market partners with Homefull, a nonprofit working to end homelessness, and accepts SNAP and EBT.

Follow the 2nd Street Market’s website and Facebook page for updates on hours and vendors.