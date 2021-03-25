Get egg-cited: These are the Miami Valley restaurants serving up Easter meals

Even the Easter bunny can appreciate a nice meal on the big day. Whether you prefer gourmet three-course meals or simple family feasts, several restaurants in the Miami Valley are serving up impressive Easter menus. And several restaurants are offering a curbside or carryout version of their Easter meals as well.
Here is a sampling of some of the special Easter meal offerings from Dayton-area restaurants.
🐰🍴Carvers Steaks & Chops
Carvers will be serving a plated Easter Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers can choose one item from each course of the Easter Brunch. The three-course brunch will include the following menu items:
Soup or Salad Course:
- Seafood Chowder
- Spinach salad with honey mustard
- Romaine salad with balsamic vinaigrette
- Classic Caesar Salad
Entrée Course:
- Prime Rib Egg Benedict: An eight-ounce prime rib with breakfast potatoes and topped with hollandaise and a poached egg. Served on toast.
- Tenderloin Skillet: Eight ounces of filet tips with asparagus, bell peppers, onions, breakfast potatoes and a poached egg. Served with hollandaise sauce.
- Smoked Salmon Egg Benedict: Thinly sliced Norwegian smoked salmon topped with hollandaise and a poached egg. Served on toast.
- Honey BBQ Salmon: Fresh Atlantic salmon with the restaurant’s sweet barbecue glaze and breakfast potatoes.
- Carver’s Steak & Egg: An 11-ounce New York strip with breakfast potatoes, topped with an egg and hollandaise sauce.
Dessert Course:
- Chocolate Brownie: Made with caramel chips, house-made chocolate sauce and whipped cream
OR
- Carrot Cake: Moist carrot cake with cream cheese icing and crushed walnuts.
Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at 937-433-7099.
Where: Carvers Steaks & Chops, 1535 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton
When: Sunday, April 4. Brunch is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $35 per person
More info: Website
🐰🍴Bob Evans
Bob Evans is serving up plenty of meal options this Easter. Customers can choose from among the following Bob Evans Easter meals:
- Easter Celebration Platter: Includes a full portion of Bob Evans’ slow-roasted turkey and hickory-smoked ham, two side dishes, cranberry relish and two dinner rolls. The platter is $11.99 and serves one. It is available for dine-in, delivery or curbside pickup during the week of March 29.
- Easter Celebration Family Meal: Includes a family-sized portion of slow-roasted turkey, eight hickory-smoked ham steaks, three family-sized sides, a dozen dinner rolls and cranberry relish. The meal is $59.99 and serves up to six people. Customers can indulge in this meal through curbside pickup, carryout or delivery during the week of March 29.
- Farmhouse Feast: This Bob Evans favorite includes slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, side dishes like bread and celery dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with ham, macaroni and cheese, cranberry relish, rolls, banana bread, and cherry and apple pies. The feast is $129.99 and serves eight to 10 people. A smaller portion of the Farmhouse Feast is also available for smaller groups of four and eight starting at $59.99. Guests can order their feast by calling, ordering online or visiting any Bob Evans location until Saturday, April 3. The feast will be available via curbside pickup, carryout or delivery through Sunday, April 4.
- For those who would rather enjoy an Easter breakfast or brunch, Bob Evans is serving up a few festive options. The Farmer’s Choice Family Breakfast and new Honey Butter Chicken and Biscuit Family Breakfast start at $3.99 per person and can be enjoyed through curbside pickup, carryout or delivery at any Bob Evans location.
Already have a turkey or ham? Bob Evans is also offering family-sized versions of their side dishes that start at $6.99 and serve up to six people. Holiday desserts, such as cherry and apple pies, are also available for $10.99.
All Bob Evans locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
Where: Multiple locations throughout the Miami Valley
When: Now through Sunday, April 4
Cost: From $11.99 to $59.99
More info: Website
🐰🍴The Florentine Restaurant
The Florentine Restaurant will be offering an Easter buffet that can be enjoyed in the restaurant or through curbside pickup.
Guests will be able to choose from among the following entrees:
- Baked Ham
- Meatloaf
- Fried Chicken
And they can indulge in the following sides:
- Mashed potatoes
- Green beans
- Mac and cheese
- Baked beans
- Corn pudding
- Cole slaw
- Deviled eggs
- Rolls and butter
Assorted desserts will also be available.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant at 937-855-7759.
Where: The Florentine Restaurant, 21 W. Market St., Germantown
When: Sunday, April 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Dine-in buffet is $24.99 per adult and $10.99 per child under eight years of age. Curbside pickup is $20.99 for one entree and all sides.
🐰🍴Amber Rose Restaurant and Catering
Amber Rose Restaurant will be offering an Easter Brunch Buffet with plenty of family-friendly options.
The following entrees will be available at the brunch buffet:
- Scrambled eggs
- French toast bake
- Omelet casserole
- Biscuits and gravy
- Chicken and waffles
- Honey ham
- Salmon
- Cabbage rolls
- Herb roasted pork loin
- Kids chicken tenders
The following side dishes will be available as well:
- Bacon
- Sausage
- Potatoes O’Brien
- Fresh fruit
- Pastries
- Potato pancakes
- Mac ‘n cheese
- Breakfast bread
- Smashed potatoes
- Home-style green beans
- Spinach salad
Desserts like Cherry Almond Bread Pudding, Apple Crisp and pies will also be available. Guests will be able to indulge in typical brunch delights like mimosas, Bloody Marys and Irish coffees.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant at 937-228-2511.
Where: Amber Rose Restaurant, 1400 Valley St., Dayton
When: Sunday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $30 per adult and $10 per child ages 10 and under
More info: Facebook
🐰🍴Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant is serving up a three-course Easter Feast that is available for pre-order on Eventbrite through Sunday, March 28.
Each feast is made to be reheated and includes the following items:
- Pretzel Bread and butter
- Easter Spring Salad: Carrots, cucumbers, sweet grape tomatoes, asparagus, chopped eggs, feta, romaine and creamy French vinaigrette
- Smoked glazed ham
- Your choice of Soy Ginger Salmon, Braised Short Ribs or Dana’s Parmesan-Crusted Chicken
- The addition of Parmesan-Crusted Medallions for an additional $20
- Mary’s Potatoes
- Grilled broccoli
- Ginger Spiced Carrot Cake: Vanilla sauce and fresh strawberries
The winery-restaurant recommends adding a bottle of Lux Pinot Noir to their meal.
The Easter meals can be picked up at the Centerville restaurant on Saturday, April 3 or Sunday, April 4.
Where: Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, 5220 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville
When: Available to pre-order through Sunday, March 28. Meals can be picked up on Saturday, April 3 or Sunday, April 4 at the restaurant.
Cost: A meal for four people is $119.99
More info: Website
🐰🍴Divine Catering & Events
Where: Divine Catering & Events, 2917 Linden Ave., Dayton
When: Orders need to be placed by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 29. Guests can pick up their orders on Saturday, April 3
Cost: Dinners for eight to 10 people range from $105 to $135
Guests can pre-order three varieties of Easter meals by visiting Divine Catering & Events’ website until Monday, March 29 at 5 p.m. The caterer will be offering a Sliced Roast Beef Dinner for $135, a Brown Sugar Glazed Ham Dinner for $105 and a Herb Roasted Chicken Dinner for $105. Each meal serves eight to 10 people and includes three sides and yeast rolls.
Customers can choose between the following sides:
- Macaroni and cheese
- Candied yams
- Garlic mashed potatoes
- Potato salad
- Sweet potato souffle
- Collard greens
- Green beans
Guests can pick up their meals on Saturday, April 3 at Divine Catering & Events’ location in Dayton.