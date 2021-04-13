Pizza Bandit launches Kickstarter campaign to fund new kitchen

One of Dayton’s most popular pizza destinations needs your help to raise funds to build the proper kitchen inside of Yellow Cab Tavern in the Oregon District.
The Pizza Bandit, creator of unique concoctions like the Crab Rangoon Pizza, has launched a Kickstarter campaign to build a kitchen that would better meet the demands of its many fans across the Miami Valley. The campaign currently runs through Saturday, April 24 to fund the addition of a larger oven, saute station, walk-in coolers and more specialty pizzas. To fund this expansion project, The Pizza Bandit is hoping to raise at least $55,000. The campaign has raised a little over $8,500 since launching Saturday, April 10.
“Since we opened up in late 2019, The Pizza Bandit has maintained a very special relationship with our surrounding community,” said Pizza Bandit partner Brian Johnson. “This campaign offers area pizza lovers a great opportunity to enjoy even more delicious options.”
Currently, The Pizza Bandit is a part of Yellow Cab Tavern’s permanent Food Hub that also includes The Drunken Waffle and La Pampa. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person dining in the Miami Valley, The Pizza Bandit, originally founded as a food truck, shifted its business plan to offer delivery and carryout to a growing number of hungry customers. The Dayton pizza installation serves 18-inch pizzas, individual slices, Lil Bandits and a house salad.
“The support we’ve received so far has been so overwhelming we’ve reached our production capacity,” Johnson said. “We’re selling out almost every night. We want to provide even more great pizza and snacks, and the only way we can do that is with a bigger kitchen.”
To meet their fundraising goal, the creative forces behind The Pizza Bandit will offer pledge levels for those who donate to their Kickstarter campaign. The pledge levels range from $5 to $5,000 and include rewards for donations such as a T-shirt that says “I am the Pizza Bandit” for a $40 donation, designing your very own pizza that will be served for at least a day on The Pizza Bandit in exchange for a $100 donation, and one free pizza per week for life to those who donate $2,500 to the campaign. Every reward level is detailed on The Pizza Bandit’s Kickstarter campaign page.
More information regarding The Pizza Bandit’s Kickstarter campaign can also be found by visiting the restaurant’s website or Facebook page.
The Pizza Bandit is located at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St. in downtown Dayton. Orders can be placed on the restaurant’s website or by calling 937-476-1895. Delivery is available to those within a five-mile radius of Yellow Cab Tavern.