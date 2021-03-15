X

Skyline Chili to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with shamrock-green spaghetti noodles

Skyline Chili locations in Dayton and Cincinnati will be serving up Green Ways with green pasta on St. Patrick's Day to celebrate the area's Irish heritage. CONTRIBUTED
By Ashley Moor

For the 10th year in a row, Skyline Chili will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and Cincinnati’s Irish heritage with a colorful twist on the chain’s Skyline Way.

On Wednesday, March 17, the Cincinnati-based restaurant chain will be serving the Skyline Chili Green Way, available as 3-Ways, 4-Ways or 5-Ways, with shamrock-green pasta taking the place of the typical spaghetti at participating restaurants in Cincinnati and Dayton. As is typical with the Skyline Way, the shamrock-green pasta will be topped with a heaping pile of chili and cheddar cheese (and an additional pile of diced onions and beans if you order the 4-Way or 5-Way).

Skyline Chili will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day by serving the Green Way at area locations on Wednesday, March 17.
Credit: Skyline Chili

The Green Way will be available through dine-in and carryout service. There are multiple Skyline Chili locations in the Miami Valley.

For more information about this celebration of the Irish holiday, pay a visit to Skyline Chili’s website or Facebook page.

