Skyline Chili to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with shamrock-green spaghetti noodles

For the 10th year in a row, Skyline Chili will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and Cincinnati’s Irish heritage with a colorful twist on the chain’s Skyline Way.
On Wednesday, March 17, the Cincinnati-based restaurant chain will be serving the Skyline Chili Green Way, available as 3-Ways, 4-Ways or 5-Ways, with shamrock-green pasta taking the place of the typical spaghetti at participating restaurants in Cincinnati and Dayton. As is typical with the Skyline Way, the shamrock-green pasta will be topped with a heaping pile of chili and cheddar cheese (and an additional pile of diced onions and beans if you order the 4-Way or 5-Way).
Credit: Skyline Chili
The Green Way will be available through dine-in and carryout service. There are multiple Skyline Chili locations in the Miami Valley.
For more information about this celebration of the Irish holiday, pay a visit to Skyline Chili’s website or Facebook page.