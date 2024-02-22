10 noteworthy shows to see across Dayton stages in March

March 1-10, Actor’s Theatre Fairborn

Craig Smith directs Neil Simon’s classic romantic comedy set in New York City centered on a newlywed couple navigating the ups and downs of marriage. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Actor’s Theatre Fairborn, 23 E. Main St., Fairborn. $17.50. actorstheatrefairborn.org.

“Along the Silk Road”

March 3, Bach Society of Dayton

Be prepared to hear choral music sung in nine different languages. This program, incorporating selections from Asia and the Middle East, features the premiere of Morgan Moss’ composition set to the poetry of Rumi, guest soloist Latif Bolat, the University of Dayton’s World Music Choir and Javanese Gamelan Ensemble, and a new choral work commissioned from Armenian Canadian composer Vahram Sarkissian. 4 p.m. Sunday at Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Rd., Kettering. $20-$30. 937-294-2224 or bachsocietyofdayton.org.

“Big Fish”

Through Mar. 3, Springboro Community Theatre

Andrew Lippa’s charming, tuneful score bolsters this story about Edward Bloom, a lover of larger-than-life stories. This musical is based on the 2003 Tim Burton film of the same name. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at SCT, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro. $18-$20. 937-203-0927 or borotheatre.org.

“Brahms: A German Requiem”

March 8-9, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

In addition to Brahms’ beautiful, moving “German Requiem” featuring the Dayton Philharmonic Chorus, this Masterworks program will feature Amy Scurria’s “Beyond All Walking,” inspired by Rainer Maria Rilke’s poem “Going Blind,” and DPO Acting Concertmaster Aurelian Oprea’s performance of Mozart’s iconic Violin Concerto No. 3. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $5-$82.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.

“Sense and Sensibility”

March 8-17, Dayton Playhouse

Jenni Cypher directs Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s timeless comedy centered on family, class, gossip, manners and romance. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. $18-$20. 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com.

Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS

“Shipwrecked!”

Feb. 22-Mar. 10, Human Race Theatre Company

Bruce Cromer stars in Donald Margulies’ adventurous tale of bravery, survival and celebrity circa 19th century England. 8 p.m. Feb. 22-24, 2 p.m. Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Feb. 25, 27 and 28, 8 p.m. Feb. 29, Mar. 1 and 2, 2 p.m. Mar. 3, 7 p.m. Mar. 6, 8 p.m. Mar. 7-8, 2 p.m. Mar. 9, 8 p.m. Mar. 9 and 2 p.m. Mar. 10 at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. $20-$53. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

March 15-31, Wright State University

Joe Deer directs and choreographs this tuneful, witty 2005 Tony Award-winning musical comedy by Rachel Sheinkin and William Finn concerning six awkward spelling champions who learn that winning and losing isn’t everything. 8 p.m. March 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 and 2 p.m. March 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31 in the Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton. $15-$25. 937-775-2500 or wright.edu/boxoffice.

“Once Upon An Improvised Musical”

March 15-16, TheatreLab Dayton and Black Box Improv Theater

In this collaborative presentation, the first half will be a musical performed by TheatreLab and the second half will be an improvised musical. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St., Dayton. $20. daytonblackboximprov.com.

Credit: PATTI CELEK Credit: PATTI CELEK

“Ride the Cyclone”

March 15-23, Sinclair Community College

Chris Harmon directs this funny, moving new musical by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell that has become a TikTok sensation. The story concerns six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir who have their lives cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other – the chance to return to life. 7 p.m. evening performances with one 2 p.m. Sunday matinee in Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, 444 W. Third St., Dayton. $15-$18. sinclair.edu/tickets.

“Guys and Dolls”

Through March 24, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Chris Beiser directs and choreographs this musical theatre classic about romance and gambling that returns to the La Comedia stage for the first time since 1986. Frank Loesser’s sublime score includes such gems as “Luck Be a Lady,” “If I Were a Bell,” “Adelaide’s Lament,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before” and “Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat.” Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees and Thursday-Sunday evenings at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $70-$79. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.