4 weather-dependent places in the region to go before spring arrives

Credit: Nate Wolleson Credit: Nate Wolleson

Worth the Drive: Snow Trails

Snow Trails in Mansfield has ski and tubing hills — the whole family can enjoy this place. New to skiing? Snow Trails also offers a beginner’s area for novices, along with tubing trails. the place currently plans to be open until mid-March, and guests must reserve tickets online before arriving.

Where: 3100 Possum Run Road, Mansfield

Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

2024 closing date: Mid-March

More info: snowtrails.com or call 419-774-9818

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

MetroParks Ice Rink

Nothing goes together quite like winter and ice rinks, and the Dayton area has its very own with the Metroparks Ice Rink. A 70x150-feet rink, Daytonians are able to visit and make some great memories. Just make sure not to fall!

Where: 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Hours: 4-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday

2024 closing date: March 1

More info: metroparks.org or call (937) 278-2607

Ice fishing at Possum Creek

Ice fishing is a celebrated activity across the world, and Possum Creek near Dayton is an option for locals. The park’s website has this to say about ice fishing:

“Ice fishing is permitted, but ice conditions are not monitored. Fish, free-of-charge and without a license, in ponds and Argonne Lake. There is a 10-inch minimum size on bass and a six-fish limit per day. Trout is introduced to the ponds during cold months (typically December through February or March).”

Just to reiterate, ice conditions are not monitored. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources website states that four inches is the minimum for ice fishing, without any snowmobiles or cars on the ice. Make sure that conditions are safe before going out.

Where: 4790 Frytown Road, Dayton

Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

2024 closing date: Weather-dependent

More info: metroparks.org or call (937) 275-7275

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Cross-country skiing or snowshoeing

Along with all the other activities at Dayton Metro Parks, there are many trails across the Five Rivers Metro Parks that can be used in the winter. Some, such as the Iron Horse or Creekside trail, allow for guests to use cross country skis or snowshoes to cross them. So even if there are inches of snow, guests are still able to view the great Ohio outdoors.

More info: metroparks.org or call (937) 275-7275