4 weather-dependent places in the region to go before spring arrives

To wear or not to wear a coat, that is the question: Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring, and the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center says the warmer weather this winter season is influenced by the ongoing El Niño pattern. It has sort of been all over the place these past two months.
It is time to get in the colder-weather activities while we can, and the Dayton Daily News has a few suggestions:
Worth the Drive: Snow Trails
Snow Trails in Mansfield has ski and tubing hills — the whole family can enjoy this place. New to skiing? Snow Trails also offers a beginner’s area for novices, along with tubing trails. the place currently plans to be open until mid-March, and guests must reserve tickets online before arriving.
Where: 3100 Possum Run Road, Mansfield
Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday
2024 closing date: Mid-March
More info: snowtrails.com or call 419-774-9818
MetroParks Ice Rink
Nothing goes together quite like winter and ice rinks, and the Dayton area has its very own with the Metroparks Ice Rink. A 70x150-feet rink, Daytonians are able to visit and make some great memories. Just make sure not to fall!
Where: 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
Hours: 4-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday
2024 closing date: March 1
More info: metroparks.org or call (937) 278-2607
Ice fishing at Possum Creek
Ice fishing is a celebrated activity across the world, and Possum Creek near Dayton is an option for locals. The park’s website has this to say about ice fishing:
“Ice fishing is permitted, but ice conditions are not monitored. Fish, free-of-charge and without a license, in ponds and Argonne Lake. There is a 10-inch minimum size on bass and a six-fish limit per day. Trout is introduced to the ponds during cold months (typically December through February or March).”
Just to reiterate, ice conditions are not monitored. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources website states that four inches is the minimum for ice fishing, without any snowmobiles or cars on the ice. Make sure that conditions are safe before going out.
Where: 4790 Frytown Road, Dayton
Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily
2024 closing date: Weather-dependent
More info: metroparks.org or call (937) 275-7275
Cross-country skiing or snowshoeing
Along with all the other activities at Dayton Metro Parks, there are many trails across the Five Rivers Metro Parks that can be used in the winter. Some, such as the Iron Horse or Creekside trail, allow for guests to use cross country skis or snowshoes to cross them. So even if there are inches of snow, guests are still able to view the great Ohio outdoors.
More info: metroparks.org or call (937) 275-7275
