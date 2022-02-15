Amazon Prime price hike: is it really worth $139 a year?

So how do you know if it is still a good deal for you?

Let’s say you are addicted to Amazon, and watching for that blue truck showing up at your doorstep every few days.

Or you use Amazon Prime to stream movies and shows, including originals like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel or Jack Ryan.

Then you probably won’t mind spending an extra $20 a year for Amazon Prime.

Why you may want to discontinue Prime

But the price has almost doubled from its launch, when it was just $79 a year for two-day free shipping on most items.

So if you only shop Amazon a half dozen times a year, and don’t use its Prime video service at all, it may no longer make sense.

Many people don’t realize that you can still get free shipping on most items over $25 without paying for Prime membership.

Why canceling Prime takes some effort

So let’s say you decided that this is the year you cancel the service.

But from the “doesn’t that stink” file, while many people don’t cancel Prime, even if they rarely shop Amazon.

The reason is that it is not so simple.

Kiplinger Personal Finance says Amazon does not email you to ask if you want to renew: instead it is automatic.

So Kiplinger explains you need to first go to My Account, and then Manage your Prime Membership.

You then have to scroll down and look for End Membership and Benefits.

Even after you click to cancel it will say “are you sure?” and you will have to click again.

Yes, it’s a little bit of effort.

But take a few minutes and figure out how many times you really use Amazon Prime, so you don’t waste your money.