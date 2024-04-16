Amy Schneider, a Dayton native, to compete in ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ tournament

The iconic winner of the 2022 Tournament of Champions will be among six super champs vying for trivia glory: reigning “Masters” winner James Holzhauer; Season 1 “Masters” finalists Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach; 2024 Tournament of Champions winner Yogesh Raut; and 2024 Invitational Tournament winner Victoria Groce. Schneider, the runner-up in the Invitational Tournament, was specifically chosen as a Producers Pick.

The fan favorite’s return has received backlash, but the producers, citing they “depend on ratings,” defended their decision, according to The U.S. Sun.

“We have to acknowledge there were several worthy people. But one person stood above everybody else,” said executive producer Michael Davies. “What a player. We see how well she deals with the tougher material which is very important in Masters. We see how good she is on the buzzer so we’re delighted to have Amy as the sixth pick.”

During Season 38 (2021-2022), the Chaminade Julienne graduate achieved a record-breaking winning streak that ended in January 2022 after 40 impressive games. Her historic run, ranking second all-time behind Ken Jennings for most consecutive wins, resulted in earnings of $1,382,800.

In November 2022, Schneider returned to the quiz show for the Tournament of Champions, which assembled the top 21 players of the year. The best of seven tournament transpired over the course of six games. At the conclusion of Game 6, she won first place and the top prize of $250,000. She is in fourth place for overall winnings, including tournaments, earning $1,632,800. She is also the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

In May 2023, Schneider failed to reach the semifinals of the “Jeopardy! Masters” tournament. She received a cash prize of $75,000.

“Amy, I’m sorry, five second place finishes is an impressive result but it leaves you just on the bubble for the semifinals,” said Jennings at the end of the May 17 episode. “Thank you so much for coming back. Truly one of the great ‘Jeopardy!’ talents of all time.”

In related news, Schneider’s fearless, fascinating and funny memoir “In the Form of a Question: The Joys and Rewards of a Curious Life” was published in October 2023. The book ranges from highs and lows of childhood to deep insights into gender and sexual identity.

In addition to her Nov. 21 book signing at the Barnes & Noble in Beavercreek, Schneider notably gave the keynote address at the Transgender Day of Remembrance at Sinclair Community College on Nov. 20.