Antioch Writers’ Workshop returns in July

“Its revival marks a return to its roots,” according to Antioch faculty member Brooke Blackmon Bryan.

She added the workshop will feature morning seminars, afternoon practice, author meetings and evening events. The event will be a five-day residential program with “day-pass” options, consisting of morning seminars, afternoon author meetings, and evening events in downtown Yellow Springs.

Featured workshops include:

“Fiction Workshop: Reclaiming Home”: Dr. Feroz Rather. Seminars on Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Meetings available with the author Monday through Friday afternoons. Through a series of writing prompts that work in conjunction with the readings, attendees will write and discuss short fiction in a workshop setting while exploring their own sense of place. Rather is the author of “The Night of Broken Glass,” a novel-in-stories about the war in Kashmir. Rather teaches creative writing at Simmons University in Boston. He is working on his second novel, “The Derby Shoe,” in which he follows a Kashmiri flâneur who’s adrift in New Delhi.

“Dear Inner Critic: A Generative Writing Workshop”: Rebecca Kuder MFA. Tuesday, July 10, 9 a.m. to noon. Meetings available with the author Tuesday afternoon. This workshop offers fun, creative and real strategies to change your relationship with the inner critic — and make more room for creativity and joy. Using inventive prompts and practicing self-care, attendees will generate new writing and play their way toward liberation. Activities will center on “Dear Inner Critic: a self-doubt activity book,” by Kuder. Kuder’s debut novel, “The Eight Mile Suspended Carnival,” was published in 2021 by What Books Press. She lives in Yellow Springs with the writer Robert Freeman Wexler and their daughter. (Learn more at rebeccakuder.com.)

“The Lure of Brevity: Capturing the Human Experience in Flash Fiction:” Robin Littell, MFA. Thursday seminar. Meetings with the author Monday through Thursday afternoons. Flash fiction — sometimes known as the vignette, the short-short, or sudden fiction — requires the writer to distill the story down to its most important moment and to hold the moment under a microscope so the reader can see the intricacies of being human. Littell holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Miami University. She is the winner of the Baltimore Review 2023 Summer Flash Fiction Contest.

Early registration discounts are available until May 29. Registration costs are offered in tiers: residential, partial residential, and daily passes with options available for commuting participants. The workshop is sponsored in part by the Great Lakes Colleges Association’s Global Crossroads program, with the support of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

Program fees cover seminars, housing, lunch and associated evening events, which will be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit antiochcollege.edu/2024-antioch-writers-workshop or email review@antiochcollege.edu.