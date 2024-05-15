Attention, hikers: Twin Valley Trail Challenge set for June 1

“We encourage hikers to make a personal goal rather than competing against other hikers to complete all 29 miles,” said MetroParks Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Jordan Hart, in a news release. “No matter what your goal is, we’ll be there to support you with water and snack stations and shuttles in case hikers have met their limit for the day and want to head back without completing a loop. With options from 1.5 miles, 10 miles and up to 29 miles this is a great event for all ages and experience levels.”

Registration is open from 5:30 a.m. to noon that day at the Twin Valley Welcome Center in Germantown MetroPark, 6910 Boomershine Road. Anyone planning to hike the full day on the trail will need to start no later than 7 a.m. and bring a headlamp or flashlight for hiking during the early morning and evening hours.

At check in, participants will receive a trail map and other information including route options.

New this year, hikers will head north from the Twin Valley Welcome Center. Participants are also encouraged to download MetroParks’ free mobile app, powered by OuterSpatial, to access maps, locate amenities and more at metroparks.org/mobile.

In addition, free camping at Germantown MetroPark is available on Friday and Saturday nights. Participants also can join fellow hikers for a post-challenge cookout on Saturday.

The natural-surface Twin Valley Trail includes steep hills, open meadows and footpaths with varying terrain. Located just a 30-minute drive from downtown Dayton, the Trail is one of the longest hiking loops in the region, making it a resource for those who wish to train for longer excursions in addition to offering shorter routes for those who enjoy hiking in a remote wilderness area.

For more information about the Twin Valley Trail and the Twin Valley Trail Challenge visit metroparks.org/twin-valley-trail-challenge.