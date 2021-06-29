dayton logo
Big bundle of joy! Now’s your chance to see a 261-pound baby at the Columbus Zoo

What to Do | 34 minutes ago
By Lisa Powell

Don’t miss an opportunity to see the Columbus Zoo’s bouncing baby boy.

Starting today, a baby Asian elephant calf and his mother, Phoebe, can be seen daily from 10 a.m. to noon in the Elephant and Rhino building.

A baby Asian elephant calf and his mother, Phoebe, can be seen daily from 10 a.m. to noon in the Elephant and Rhino building at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. GRAHM S. JONES/ COLUMBUS ZOO AND AQUARIUM
A baby Asian elephant calf and his mother, Phoebe, can be seen daily from 10 a.m. to noon in the Elephant and Rhino building at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. GRAHM S. JONES/ COLUMBUS ZOO AND AQUARIUM

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium team will take cues from Phoebe and her calf and viewing schedules are subject to change. Hours will be expanded when the zoo team determines it is possible.

The male elephant calf was born June 16 and recently he weighed in at 261 pounds according to zoo officials.

Phoebe and her calf have remained behind the scenes as they bonded with one another and other members of the herd. The calf is vocal, sometimes emitting a low grumble, and he continues to test out his trunk while exploring his surroundings.

A baby Asian elephant calf and his mother, Phoebe, can be seen daily from 10 a.m. to noon in the Elephant and Rhino building at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. GRAHM S. JONES/ COLUMBUS ZOO AND AQUARIUM
A baby Asian elephant calf and his mother, Phoebe, can be seen daily from 10 a.m. to noon in the Elephant and Rhino building at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. GRAHM S. JONES/ COLUMBUS ZOO AND AQUARIUM

Additional updates about Phoebe and her calf continue to be provided on the Zoo’s social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

