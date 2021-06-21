Blast into summer with free Dayton Metro Library ‘Pop-Up’ activities

The Dayton Metro Library is hosting free Pop-Up programs at library branches all summer long.
The outdoor programing is geared toward children, teens and families with dance parties, family yoga and more.
“Pop-Up Programs are a fun way to offer in-person programs outside,” Julie Buchanan, Dayton Metro Library programming manager, said in a release. “Kids are ready to be with other kids, and our librarians are eager to interact with their young patrons again.”
Pop-up activities also include story times, STEM experiments, craft activities, book talks and guided meditation. The programs vary by location and attendance can be counted in the library’s Summer Challenge.
A schedule of events can be found online or at branch locations.
Walk-ins are welcome if space permits, but advance registration is recommended. Programs will be rescheduled for inclement weather.
For more information or to contact a branch library, call the Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665 or go to DaytonMetroLibrary.org.