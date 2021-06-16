dayton logo
First-ever Big Chill Ice Cream Fest includes 10 Dayton ice cream stops

The Big Chill Ice Cream Fest On Tour takes place from 5 p.m. on June 18 through 5 p.m. on June 27. Ben & Jerry's is one of 10 stops in Dayton during the fest.
The Big Chill Ice Cream Fest On Tour takes place from 5 p.m. on June 18 through 5 p.m. on June 27. Ben & Jerry's is one of 10 stops in Dayton during the fest.

By Sarah Franks

Summer in Dayton is kicking off with one of its sweetest starts thanks to a new fest dedicated to ice cream.

The Big Chill Ice Cream Fest On Tour takes place from 5 p.m. on Friday, June 18 through 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 27. Hosted by Planned2Give, the new festival takes place across the Miami Valley at 10 local ice cream shops and benefits Dayton Children’s.

Tickets cost $25 a piece and include a booklet with a coupon for a treat at each of the stops— a “self-guided sweets tour.” Tickets can be purchased between now and Friday at planned2give.networkforgood.com., and can be picked up on Friday at Graeter’s in Oakwood between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Confirmed participating ice cream shops include:

  • 3 Dips, Miamisburg
  • Ben & Jerry’s, Dayton
  • Dixie Dairy Dreem, Dayton
  • Graeter’s, Oakwood
  • K & W, Springboro
  • Jubie’s Creamery, Fairborn
  • Ritter’s, Beavercreek
  • The Root Beer Stande, Dayton
  • The Sweet Retreat, Dayton
  • Yagoots, Springboro

Planned2Give, a Dayton non-profit organization that raises funds for other local non-profits, also hosted the Dayton Donut Fest On Tour earlier this year in February, a similarly organized, self-guided event throughout the Miami Valley.

“A lot of people said that what they loved about it, was that it was a great family thing to do,” said Lisa Grigsby, owner of Planned2Give, “and they were going to explore new places that they normally wouldn’t ever go to. And because it has a charity component, … people felt good about doing it.”

