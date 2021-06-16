First-ever Big Chill Ice Cream Fest includes 10 Dayton ice cream stops

The Big Chill Ice Cream Fest On Tour takes place from 5 p.m. on Friday, June 18 through 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 27. Hosted by Planned2Give, the new festival takes place across the Miami Valley at 10 local ice cream shops and benefits Dayton Children’s.

Tickets cost $25 a piece and include a booklet with a coupon for a treat at each of the stops— a “self-guided sweets tour.” Tickets can be purchased between now and Friday at planned2give.networkforgood.com., and can be picked up on Friday at Graeter’s in Oakwood between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.