Boonshoft Museum of Discovery to host ‘Stand-Up Science’ comedy show

Comedian Ben Miller will be mixing education and comedy

Credit: Kyle Mariain

Credit: Kyle Mariain

Lifestyles
By Alex Cutler
3 minutes ago
On March 1, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton will host a show that mixes comedy and science to create a uniquely entertaining night for guests.

Accompanying Miller’s stand up are pictures, videos and graphs, which help accentuate his jokes, while also helping to explain the concepts he covers.

Credit: Cherryman Media

Credit: Cherryman Media

Miller has a degree in Materials Science and Engineering from Columbia University, and he uses that experience to his advantage in “Stand-Up Science.”

According to a release from the Boonshoft, what initially started a web series created by Miller turned into a sold-out show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022. In the time since, he has toured throughout the US and UK with his show.

Credit: Abigail Nolan

Credit: Abigail Nolan

His show is designed for those 14 and older as there will be some suggestive (but not explicit) content. The website for the event also humorously states that the audience is “Nerds, scientists, teachers, and curious people.”

How to go

What: Ben Miller’s “Stand-Up Science”

When: 7-8 p.m. March 1

Where: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 DeWeese Pkwy., Dayton

More info: visit boonshoft.org or call (937) 275-7431

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.

