Centerville native Micaela McCall reaches Top 56 on ‘American Idol’

Season 22 of “American Idol” entered Hollywood Week Sunday with Centerville native Micaela McCall making it into the Top 56.

McCall was among 143 singers competing in the Idol Arena, a new, gladiator-esque format that featured the contestants facing each other on opposite sides of the stage. Her performance wasn’t televised, but at the end of the episode she was seen as the singers were divided in half, one group being safe and the other going home.

Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan were pleased with the overall results and commended the survivors.

“You guys finally made it through the biggest and toughest cut in ‘Idol’ history,” Perry said.

“We are so confident that we have the found the best of the best,” Richie added.

Credit: RUSSELL FLORENCE JR

Credit: RUSSELL FLORENCE JR

The 28-year-old Centerville High School graduate punched her ticket to Hollywood on the Season 22 premiere which aired Feb. 18. At her “Idol” audition in Santa Barbara, Calif., where she teaches voice and piano, McCall wowed the judges with her unique musicality by performing a slower, laidback version of the traditionally upbeat “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours).”

ExploreInterview with ‘American Idol’ contestant Micaela McCall: I’m grateful for the exposure

Also in February she shared her “Idol” thoughts with Ryan Seacrest on his radio program:

ExploreDreamer J. Antonio Rodriguez, seen in Dayton with ‘Hadestown’ tour, forced to stop performing due to DACA delays

Tonight’s episode, airing at 8 p.m. on ABC, will spotlight the Showstoppers Round and narrow the field to 24.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

