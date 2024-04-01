Centerville native Micaela McCall reaches Top 56 on ‘American Idol’

Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan were pleased with the overall results and commended the survivors.

“You guys finally made it through the biggest and toughest cut in ‘Idol’ history,” Perry said.

“We are so confident that we have the found the best of the best,” Richie added.

The 28-year-old Centerville High School graduate punched her ticket to Hollywood on the Season 22 premiere which aired Feb. 18. At her “Idol” audition in Santa Barbara, Calif., where she teaches voice and piano, McCall wowed the judges with her unique musicality by performing a slower, laidback version of the traditionally upbeat “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours).”

Also in February she shared her “Idol” thoughts with Ryan Seacrest on his radio program:

Tonight’s episode, airing at 8 p.m. on ABC, will spotlight the Showstoppers Round and narrow the field to 24.