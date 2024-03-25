Comedian Mike Birbiglia to perform at Victoria Theatre

Explore Dayton Art Institute reveals details for 2024 Art Ball

His five solo shows “Sleepwalk With Me,” “My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend,” “Thank God For Jokes,” “The New One,” and “The Old Man & The Pool” also enjoyed successful runs on and off Broadway and became hit Netflix comedy specials. The New York Times has branded his flavorful merge of comedy and storytelling as “Birbiglian.”

He also wrote, directed and starred in the films “Sleepwalk With Me” and “Don’t Think Twice.” His acting credits include the films “Trainwreck,” “The Fault In Our Stars,” “Popstar” and “A Man Called Otto” as well as TV roles in “Orange Is The New Black” and “Billions.” He also hosts the podcast “Mike Birbiglia’s Working It Out.”

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are priced at $39-$125. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. You can purchase online at daytonlive.org/mike-birbiglia , in person at the Dayton Live Box Office in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center or by phone at 937-228-3630.

The Victoria Theatre is located at 138 N. Main St., Dayton.