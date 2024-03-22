Comedian Raanan Hershberg performs at Dayton Funny Bone today, Saturday

Hershberg’s website, raananhershberg.com says he hails from Louisville, Ky. He has performed on shows such “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “The Late, Late Show with James Corden.”

His website also features his two Youtube specials, “Jokes From the Underground” and “Downhill Ever Since,” the former of which was featured on the New York Times Best Comedy of 2022 list. Hershberg recently announced a third special, Brave, to release on Youtube in May. The announcement was made on his TikTok and Instagram pages.

Hershberg mainly posts clips of his various stand-up shows online; he has a following of 50,000 followers on Instagram and 24,000 on TikTok. One TikTok video in which he talks on the topic of trans people in bathrooms, has garnered 2 million views.

Tickets to the upcoming performance at the Funny Bone will cost $20 per person. The venue consists of tables seating four-people each, so smaller parties may be placed together.

The Funny Bone also has a two-item minimum for each guest in attendance. Food, drinks, and merchandise purchased do count toward this minimum, but items purchased at the bar do not. More information about this policy can be found on the Dayton Funny Bone website.

Doors to the event will open one hour before each show occurs. All guests to the event must be 21-or-older and have a valid ID.

How to go

What: Raanan Hershberg at the Dayton Funny Bone

Where: Dayton Funny Bone: 88 Plum St., suite 200, Dayton

More info: dayton.funnybone.com or call 937-429-5233