Country, blues, rock singer Elle King to perform at The Rose this summer

In a press statement, she shared thoughts on her latest album, “Come Get Your Wife.”

“There’s something about how you put the pieces together,” King said. “This whole album is a crazy quilt of all sorts of moments and things that might not seem to go together, but because they’re me, they do. It’s very Southern Ohio, very who we are — and very much a lot of people who are just like me, because I know they’re out there.”

Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5. Tickets are priced at $33.50-$63.50. For more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.