Creativity on display: Art on the Lawn returns to Yellow Springs

One of the area’s favorite fine art shows, Art on the Lawn, returns to Yellow Springs Saturday, Aug. 14.
More than 85 artists and artisans from Ohio and surrounding states will participate in the outdoor show at Mills Lawn Elementary School, 200 S. Walnut St.
Linda Alexander Radak, a scratchboard artist from Mogadore, Ohio, will be the featured artist.
Her work is done by subtraction on a board covered in clay and a layer of ink. Using sharp instruments, Radak carves through the ink into the clay. She won “Best of Show” in 2019.
A variety of different artists will display their work including fiber artists, printmakers, jewelry makers, photographers, fused glass makers and painters.
The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine.
Food trucks will be on site and live music will be performed throughout the day. Pet owners are asked to leave their dogs or any other animals at home.
The free show is sponsored by the Village Artisans Gallery a cooperative art gallery at 100 Corry St. in Yellow Springs.
More information about the 37th Art on the Lawn can be found here.