Creativity on display: Art on the Lawn returns to Yellow Springs

A variety of different artists will display their work including fiber artists, printmakers, jewelry makers, photographers, fused glass makers and painters.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine.

Food trucks will be on site and live music will be performed throughout the day. Pet owners are asked to leave their dogs or any other animals at home.

The free show is sponsored by the Village Artisans Gallery a cooperative art gallery at 100 Corry St. in Yellow Springs.

More information about the 37th Art on the Lawn can be found here.