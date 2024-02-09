Dayton Art Institute exhibit ‘The Artistic Life of Aka Pereyma’ opens soon

Explore 3 major exhibitions planned this year at Dayton Art Institute

A Dayton Daily News article from 2013 announced the Pereyma’s passing, as well as gave more insight into her life. The article quotes a 2003 statement made by the Ohio Arts Council, which shows her impact on the Ohio art community:

She has served as a creative repository of the visual symbolism of Ukrainian culture, much of which was lost earlier in the 20th century," they said, adding that her work in the Ukrainian pysanky decorated egg tradition was “of the highest quality to be found anywhere in the world." - Ohio Arts Council

The article goes on to discuss her early life, how she was born in Poland to her Ukrainian parents, before moving to the United States with her husband post-World War II. From there, she started her art education and began her decades-spanning career in art.

Explore 3 major exhibitions planned this year at Dayton Art Institute

The Dayton Art Institute website states that this upcoming exhibit will be “A celebration of a local artistic legend, this exhibition will highlight Pereyma’s love of color and bold design.” The exhibit will run until May 12.

How to go

What: The art of Aka Pereyma

Where: The Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park, Dayton

When: Feb. 17 through May 12

More Information: Dayton Art Institute Website or call 937-223-4278