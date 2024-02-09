Dayton Art Institute exhibit ‘The Artistic Life of Aka Pereyma’ opens soon

The exhibit honors the late Troy resident and her Ukrainian heritage

Lifestyles
By Alex Cutler
1 minute ago
Starting Feb. 17, the Dayton Art Institute will be opening the “The Artistic Life of Aka Pereyma” featuring pieces dating from the 1960s to the 2000s. The entirety of Aka Pereyma’s career will be represented.

Pereyma was a Troy resident who often infused her art with aspects of her Ukrainian heritage. A recent DAI post on Facebook details a series of paintings Pereyma created that told the story of a traditional Ukrainian folk song:

A Dayton Daily News article from 2013 announced the Pereyma’s passing, as well as gave more insight into her life. The article quotes a 2003 statement made by the Ohio Arts Council, which shows her impact on the Ohio art community:

She has served as a creative repository of the visual symbolism of Ukrainian culture, much of which was lost earlier in the 20th century," they said, adding that her work in the Ukrainian pysanky decorated egg tradition was “of the highest quality to be found anywhere in the world."

- Ohio Arts Council

The article goes on to discuss her early life, how she was born in Poland to her Ukrainian parents, before moving to the United States with her husband post-World War II. From there, she started her art education and began her decades-spanning career in art.

The Dayton Art Institute website states that this upcoming exhibit will be “A celebration of a local artistic legend, this exhibition will highlight Pereyma’s love of color and bold design.” The exhibit will run until May 12.

How to go

What: The art of Aka Pereyma

Where: The Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park, Dayton

When: Feb. 17 through May 12

More Information: Dayton Art Institute Website or call 937-223-4278

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.

