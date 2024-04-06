Dayton Art Institute to hold special total solar eclipse event Sunday

The Dayton Art Institute will be holding the eclipse-themed “Total Eclipse of the Art” event from noon- 5 p.m. on April 7. The special art experience will feature a number of activities, all in honor of the total solar eclipse occurring the next day.

Upon arrival, guests will receive a free eclipse button and a pair of eclipse glasses (while supplies last.) Attendees will also have the opportunity to use a special eclipse-themed photobooth available for the event.

Guests are also allowed to view the Dayton Art Institute’s many galleries and pieces, including the special “The Artistic Life of Aka Pereyma” and “Telling Stories: World Literature in Art” exhibits. Both of these exhibitions will be leaving museum next month.

The total eclipse event will also feature a special Skinner Pipe Organ performance by Matt Dierking. From 2- 3 p.m., Dierking will perform renditions of classic songs such as “Please Don’t Take my Sunshine Away” and “Here Comes the Sun.” This performance is open to all attending the event.

General admission for this event is $15 for adults, $5 for children and $10 for seniors. Discounts are available for active duty military and students with an ID. Children under six and museum members get in for free.

How to go

What: “Total Eclipse of the Art” event

Where: Dayton Art Institute: 456 Belmonte Park N, Dayton

When: Noon- 5 p.m. on Sunday

More info: www.daytonartinstitute.org or call 937-233-4278

